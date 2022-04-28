Urgent! Nationwide Ground Beef Recall Issued Due to Potential E. coli Contamination

Thousands of pounds of ground beef products were recently recalled amid E. coli contaminations concerns.

If you have ground beef jotted down on your grocery list, listen up. Earlier this week, Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a recall for more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products over concerns they may be contaminated with E. coli. The products were shipped to retailers across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were produced from February 1 to April 8, 2022. The potential contamination was discovered during routine testing. Products impacted by the recall include meatloaf mix, beef patties, and similar products with establishment number ‘EST. 46841 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the notice, the beef products were sold under a handful of different brands, including Naturally Better, Nature’s Reserve, and Thomas Farms. Fortunately, there are no confirmed reports of consumers falling ill or experiencing adverse reactions after consuming the products. Common symptoms that consumers should be on the lookout for include diarrhea and vomiting. When commenting on the recall and the danger of E. coli, FSIS stated, “Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe.”

If you have the recalled beef products in your home, you should either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042.

