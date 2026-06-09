Vedder Adds Depth to Washington, DC Office With Addition of Life Sciences Attorney Melissa Gilmore

Gilmore’s practice focuses on providing guidance and counsel for life sciences consumer product companies and for commercial lenders/investors in FDA-regulated spaces.
WASHINGTON, DC – Vedder is pleased to announce that life sciences attorney Melissa Gilmore has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.
With more than 20 years of experience, Gilmore will join Vedder’s Corporate/Health Care & Life Sciences Group in the Washington, DC office.
“Melissa’s addition to our group significantly deepens our bench and ability to address the always evolving needs of our clients,” said Shareholder and Corporate Practice Area Chair Andrew Torre. “She brings us extensive regulatory compliance, life sciences and private equity experience and we are happy to welcome her to Vedder.”
Gilmore’s practice focuses on providing guidance and counsel for life sciences consumer product companies and for commercial lenders/investors in FDA-regulated spaces. She also has extensive experience in regulation and policy issues surrounding 503A/B compounding pharmacies, medical devices and diagnostics, drugs, telehealth and dietary supplements.
Gilmore received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her undergraduate degree from Duke University.
About Vedder
We invest in understanding our clients, their businesses, goals, and evolving needs. We work as committed partners alongside our clients in developing legal strategies tailored to meet their business objectives and help them move forward with certainty. We combine the scale and sophistication of a large firm with the personalized attention of a trusted advisor to deliver commercially-oriented and forward-looking solutions to complex legal challenges.
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