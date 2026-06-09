Vedder Prevails in the North Carolina Supreme Court

The North Carolina Supreme Court affirmed (per curiam) the North Carolina Business Court’s decision, finding that personal jurisdiction over the defendants is proper.
Vedder’s litigation team secured a win on May 22, 2026 for a client involving an interlocutory appeal of the North Carolina Business Court’s exercise of personal jurisdiction over several defendants named in a commercial dispute for breach of contract and violation of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The defendants, several entities incorporated in Delaware and headquartered outside of North Carolina, argued that the North Carolina Business Court violated their constitutional rights (due process) by exercising specific personal jurisdiction over them.
The North Carolina Business Court rejected the defendants’ arguments. It held that personal jurisdiction over the defendants satisfied the due process requirements of the U.S. Constitution and the North Carolina long-arm statute. The defendants directly appealed the decision to the North Carolina Supreme Court.
After extensive briefing by the parties and oral argument which took place on April 15, 2026, the North Carolina Supreme Court affirmed (per curiam) the North Carolina Business Court’s decision, finding that personal jurisdiction over the defendants is proper, 2025 NCBC 51. The Vedder litigation team included Shareholder Chad A. Schiefelbein and Associate Jason B. Sobelman.
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