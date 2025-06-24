Vedder Price Bolsters Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group in New York with Addition of Shareholder Susan Niver

In addition to her robust background in advising on benefit compliance matters, Niver focuses her practice on all aspects of ERISA, qualified retirement plans and executive compensation.

NEW YORK – Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Susan Niver as a Shareholder in the New York office.

With more than 31 years of experience, Niver will now join the firm’s Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits group.

“Susan brings invaluable depth of experience in executive compensation and employee benefits, significantly enhancing our ability to meet our clients’ needs,” said Christopher Collins, Shareholder and Chair, Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits group. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our team, and we believe she will be an outstanding addition to the firm.”

In addition to her robust background in advising on benefit compliance matters, Niver focuses her practice on all aspects of ERISA, qualified retirement plans and executive compensation. She is a trusted advisor to plan sponsors, boards, compensation committees and Plan Trustees regarding fiduciary duties, governance and compliance matters, and administrative obligations with respect to benefit plans. Her practical and clear advice helps clients minimize fiduciary risk.

In her role, Niver regularly advises clients on structuring, negotiating and implementing executive employment agreements and deferred compensation arrangements. She also brings a wealth of experience in advising non-profit entities and Taft Hartley multiemployer plans on employee benefit and executive compensation matters.

Recognized for her accomplishments in the field by Chambers and Partners USA, the prestigious American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, Niver has also been included in the New York Metro Super Lawyers and New York Metro Top Women in Employee Benefits lists. She previously served as the Chair of the IRS Advisory Committee on Tax Exempt and Government Entities and has significant experience representing her clients before the IRS and the Department of Labor.

Niver received her J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining the firm Niver was special counsel for Schulte Roth & Zabel.

