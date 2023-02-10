Vedder Price Expands Labor and Employment Practice,  Adds Shareholder Hope Goldstein

CHICAGO – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that veteran attorney Hope Goldstein has joined the Firm as a Shareholder in the Labor and Employment practice area.

Most recently Goldstein spent the past 17 years as a partner with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in New York, bringing extensive experience to Vedder Price with a strong focus on traditional labor law and employment law and litigation issues.

“Adding Hope to our overall team ensures clients will always get the key strategic guidance she can provide for their traditional labor law and employment law needs,” said Vedder Price Shareholder and Chair of the Labor and Employment practice area, Elizabeth N. Hall. “Hope has developed key client relationships across the country, which will serve her well as she works in our Dallas and New York offices and across our other locations. We are thrilled to have her join the firm.”

Additionally, Goldstein focuses on representing clients in matters involving compliance with the National Labor Relations Act, labor negotiations and arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions, labor crisis management and long-term work force strategies. She also routinely advises clients on employee relations and compliance matters, defends employers against discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and statutory and common law employment claims.

Goldstein received her law degree from American University Washington College of Law, and her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

