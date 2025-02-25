Vedder Price Expands San Francisco Office with Addition of Intellectual Property Shareholder Brent Yamashita

Yamashita brings more than 25 years of experience to Vedder Price, and in his new role he will primarily focus on patent litigation, patent prosecution, and inter partes review (IPR) proceedings.

SAN FRANCISCO – Vedder Price is pleased to announce that attorney Brent Yamashita has joined the San Francisco office as a Shareholder in the firm’s Intellectual Property (IP) practice group.

Yamashita brings more than 25 years of experience to Vedder Price, and in his new role he will primarily focus on patent litigation, patent prosecution, and inter partes review (IPR) proceedings in helping expand the firm’s West Coast IP presence.

“Adding Brent to our growing IP practice significantly strengthens our ability to meet the always evolving needs of our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Vedder Price,” said Robert S. Rigg, Shareholder and Chair, Intellectual Property group. “He brings tremendous experience to what is an already robust and highly strategic group and we look forward to him being an important part of our team moving forward.”

Yamashita has tried numerous patent cases in federal district courts and before the International Trade Commission, argued as lead counsel at IPR oral hearings, and drafted and obtained over 150 U.S. patents in hardware and software technologies.

Yamashita received his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University. Prior to joining the firm, Yamashita was a partner in DLA Piper’s Silicon Valley office.

