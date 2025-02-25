Vedder Price Expands Miami Office with Addition of Shareholder Fernando Tamayo

In his new role, he will primarily focus on anti-corruption/anti-bribery (FCPA) compliance, government investigations, white collar criminal defense and complex commercial litigation matters.

MIAMI – Vedder Price is pleased to announce the addition of veteran Miami based attorney Fernando Tamayo as a Shareholder in the firm’s Litigation practice area, further expanding its Government Investigations and White Collar Defense group.

“Continuing to expand and build out our government investigations and white collar criminal defense team both in Miami and nationally remains a top priority,” said Junaid Zubairi, Shareholder and Chair of the Government Investigations and White Collar Defense group. “Adding Fernando’s leadership and experience further solidifies our team and significantly deepens our bench moving forward.”

Tamayo brings more than 18 years of experience to the firm. In his new role, he will primarily focus on anti-corruption/anti-bribery (FCPA) compliance, government investigations, white collar criminal defense and complex commercial litigation matters. Prior to joining Vedder Price, he worked for 14 years at one of Miami’s premier boutique litigation firms. He also previously worked as a prosecutor at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and for the Boston Red Sox organization, where he managed international scouting operations for the club and oversaw international legal issues, including matters relating to foreign player age and identity fraud.

Tamayo is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Miami School of Law, where he teaches International Anti-Corruption Law and Practice. He also frequently speaks at domestic and international law conferences on matters such as FCPA compliance, cross-border investigations and Interpol.

Tamayo received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and his undergraduate degree from Boston College.

