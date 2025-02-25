FisherBroyles Expands Global Presence Into Latin America, Adds Eight Attorneys Across Two Offices in Mexico

World’s first distributed law firm continues growth trajectory with new offices in Mexico City and Monterrey.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has expanded its global footprint into Latin America with the addition of two offices in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico. With it, eight attorneys and eight additional law clerks and tax and finance specialists with a combined total of more than 100 years of legal experience, have joined the firm.

With the addition of the two Mexico offices, FisherBroyles now operates in 28 global markets.

The attorneys joining FisherBroyles are among the most respected in Mexico and come from some of the world’s largest and most prestigious international law firms. They have been recognized by leading publications such as Chambers and Partners, Best Lawyers and Latin Lawyer for excellence in their respective areas of practice.

“The addition of these two international offices and highly regarded attorneys aligns perfectly with our roster of talented legal minds and complements our commitment to exceptional service, tailored advice and practical, efficient solutions for our clients’ most complex transactions, disputes and legal issues across the globe,” said Daniel Larkin, managing partner and chair of FisherBroyles’ International Practice Group. “They come to us with high specialization and in-depth knowledge, a proven ability to fully understand clients’ needs and develop long-term relationships, and the capability to deliver creative solutions and results. We’re thrilled to continue growing our firm globally — not just in quantity, but with a constant emphasis on quality as well, reinforcing our standard of excellence.”

Jair Bravo, founder of Mexican law firm Bravo Abogados and FisherBroyles’ new managing partner for Mexico, added: “Our group and I are excited to join FisherBroyles, a firm that has disrupted and improved the legal industry with its innovative, distributed model that has redefined how firms and attorneys can deliver exceptional yet cost-effective service and guidance to clients. We’re eager to collaborate with our new team members and colleagues, bolstering FisherBroyles’ already impressive group of attorneys.”

Bravo founded Bravo Abogados in 2021. With more than 35 years of experience, the international business and corporate law specialist has held leadership roles at prestigious global law firms, including Baker McKenzie and EY Law. Focused on mergers and acquisitions, transactions, foreign trade and investment, dispute resolution, finance, banking and investment protection, he has represented and advised some of the world’s largest companies across a wide range of industries.

These new additions continue FisherBroyles’ course of growth and expansion, strengthening the firm’s broad range of practice areas, including: administrative law; sustainability and environmental law; banking and finance; private equity and venture capital; e-commerce; customs and international trade; antitrust; compliance; insolvency proceedings; corporate; technology; tax law; mergers and acquisitions; real estate; labor and social security; civil and commercial litigation; constitutional, administrative and fiscal litigation; alternative dispute resolution; immigration; family offices and succession planning; money laundering and terrorism financing prevention; privacy and data protection; intellectual property; consumer protection; health and life sciences; insurance; hospitality; and public-private partnerships.

“Expanding into the Latin American market allows us to serve clients in new and dynamic ways while continuing to build on our success in other regions,” said Kevin Broyles, co-founder and managing partner for FisherBroyles. “Our growth reflects the ongoing demand for our unique business model and the talent we’ve attracted globally. We’re excited to offer our clients access to even more world-class experience in key markets, and we look forward to the new opportunities this expansion will bring.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 28 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.