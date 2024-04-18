Vedder Price Promotes Five to Shareholder

“We are proud to see Greg, Sam, John, Mark and Simone recognized for their hard work and dedication to the firm and our clients, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow and succeed.” ~ Michael A. Nemeroff

Vedder Price is pleased to announce that five attorneys were promoted to Shareholder/Partner in the firm, effective April 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to congratulate our newest class of incoming Shareholders,” said Michael A. Nemeroff, Vedder Price President and CEO. “We are proud to see Greg, Sam, John, Mark and Simone recognized for their hard work and dedication to the firm and our clients, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow and succeed.”

Gregory Ge, elevated to Shareholder from Associate and a member of the Finance & Transactions practice group in the Los Angeles office, focuses on covering a wide range of business and corporate matters, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and private equity investments. Greg also has significant experience in venture capital transactions.

Greg earned his law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School, cum laude, and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

Samuel G. Korshak, elevated to Shareholder from Associate and a member of the Real Estate practice group in the Chicago office, concentrates his practice on representing financial institutions, investors and developers in complex commercial real estate transactions and financing matters. Sam has assisted clients through every stage of the transaction process, including drafting and negotiating operative deal documentation, supplementary transaction documentation, and conducting due diligence.

Sam has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America Ones to Watch: Real Estate Law category since 2023. Sam received his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, cum laude, and his B.A. from American University.

John Pearson, a Solicitor in the London office and member of the firm’s Global Transportation Finance team, has been approved for admission as a Vedder Price LLP Partner (consistent with the level of the firm’s U.S. shareholders).

As an asset finance solicitor focused on aviation, John has a wide range of international experience assisting financiers, lessors, operators and aircraft managers with their (i) secured loan and lease financings, (ii) individual and portfolio sales and novations, and (iii) operating and finance leases, with a particular focus on sustainability-linked loans and leases.

John received his M.A. in Law from Pembroke College, University of Cambridge.

Mark A. Quade, elevated to Shareholder from Associate and a member of the Investment Services practice group in the Chicago office, focuses on representing ETFs and mutual funds, as well as independent directors and investment advisers, on a broad range of regulatory, compliance, governance and transactional matters under U.S. securities laws.

Mark received his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School, and his B.S. from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls.

Simone M. Riley, elevated to Shareholder from Associate and a member of the Global Transportation Finance group in the Los Angeles office, concentrates her practice in transportation finance, with a special focus on leasing and related restructuring transactions, general equipment finance and asset securitizations involving commercial and business aircraft. Simone regularly advises operating lessors, lessees, borrowers and commercial lenders, private equity firms and other aircraft investors on a wide range of cross-border and domestic aircraft finance transactions, including warehouse financings, EETCs and term loan financings, aviation-related M&A transactions and joint ventures and numerous other aviation-related acquisition, sale and leasing transactions.

Simone received her J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and her B.S. from New York University.