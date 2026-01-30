Violent Felons in Indianapolis Receive Federal Sentences for Firearms Crimes

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

INDIANAPOLIS – Four violent felons have been removed from the streets of Indianapolis having been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearms. Each case stemmed from separate investigations and was prosecuted independently.

As part of these investigations, the following firearms were seized and forfeited to law enforcement:

FN 9 mm handgun

RF-15 rifle

Ruger 5.7 handgun

Ruger Security 9 handgun

Glock 44 .22 caliber firearm with extended magazine

Smith & Wesson handgun

Smith and Wesson 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol

Roscoe Nuckols:

On October 5, 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 37th Street and Washington Boulevard after several 911 callers reported a man in jean shorts and a red shirt lying unconscious in the road. When the first officer arrived, they found the man, identified as Roscoe Nuckols, on the ground with a 9mm handgun tucked into his shorts. Further investigation indicated that Nuckols, a career criminal, was suspected to be under the influence of an illegal substance while unlawfully carrying the handgun.

Andres Espinosa:

On August 5, 2024, Marion County Community Corrections and IMPD officers conducted a home‑detention compliance check on Andres Espinosa. When they arrived, Espinosa opened the door while hiding a loaded handgun behind his back, then briefly shut the door to stash it under the couch. During the full check of the home, officers found a rifle under the same couch, along with ammunition, holsters, and multiple handgun and rifle magazines in his nightstand. They also found two additional handguns in the house.

Stephen Davis:

Around 1:00 a.m. on January 28, 2024, Fishers police officers pulled over Stephen Davis after noticing his Jeep had dark tinted windows and no license plate light. Davis told officers he did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. He appeared jittery, was wearing a firearm sling, and admitted to having knives on him. After searching the Jeep, police found a loaded .22‑caliber Glock handgun under the front passenger seat. While being transported to jail, Davis also tried to hide a small baggie, later found to contain amphetamines, between the seat cushions of the police car.

Jarvis Watson Jr.:

On December 31, 2022, Carmel police officers approached Jarvis Watson Jr. after finding his vehicle stopped at a stop sign for several minutes, blocking traffic. When officers checked on him and searched the vehicle, they discovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol on his person.

According to federal law, individuals with prior felony convictions are prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

“Convicted violent felons who continue to arm themselves pose a grave threat to our communities. These prosecutions demonstrate our commitment to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement to remove illegal firearms from the streets and hold offenders accountable. We will not tolerate individuals who repeatedly disregard the law and endanger public safety.,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“The ATF is pleased with the outcomes in all these cases,” said Special Agent in Charge Jorge Rosendo. By leveraging our unique capabilities in coordination with our partner agencies, we work to suppress violent crime at its core and help create safer neighborhoods. Our foremost concern remains felons who continue to illegally possess firearms in furtherance of criminal activity, and we will continue to hold them accountable.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, IMPD, Fishers and Carmel Police Departments investigated these cases. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judges Richard L. Young, Matthew P. Brookman, Tanya Walton Pratt, and Sarah Evans Barker.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tiffany Preston, Carolyn Haney, Cristina Caraballo-Colon and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, Nate Walter, who prosecuted these cases.

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.