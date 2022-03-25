Walmart, Kroger Brand Pancake & Waffle Mix Recalled Due to Potential Contamination

Earlier this week, a recall was announced for certain boxes of Kroger and Walmart brand pancake and waffle mix over contamination concerns.

If you’re a fan of whipping up some pancakes or waffles on lazy weekend mornings, this recall alert is for you. Earlier this week, Continental Mills issued a voluntary recall for certain boxes of waffle and pancake mixes that were sold “under Walmart and Kroger private label brands.” Why? According to the notice, the boxes may be contaminated with foreign material.

The recall alert was posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website and notes that “fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.” The notice further states:

“No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date…No injuries have been reported to date.”

The Walmart recall “is for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.” It was sold in Walmart stores across the country. The Kroger recall includes the Kroger brand Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. It was sold in Kroger stores throughout 17 states, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For now, consumers are being urged to either throw away the recalled products or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, call 1-800-578-7832.

Sources:

Pancake mix recall: Walmart and Kroger brand mixes recalled for possible contamination

Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mixes Recalled From Walmart, Kroger Stores Nationwide Due to Possible Contamination