Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Recalls Oranges, Lemons, and More Over Listeria Concerns

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling certain produce items that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Earlier this week, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. issued a recall for a variety of food items over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes contamination. According to the notice, the recalled items include the grocery store chain’s four-pound bag of Valencia oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, certain in-store produced seafood and restaurant food items that contain fresh lemon.”

The affected products were sold at Wegmans stored throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, Brooklyn, Maryland, and Harrison, NY from July 31 to August 7. The recall was issued after another company, Freshouse Produce LLC of Salisbury, N.C. “issued a voluntary recall for its lemons and oranges after Listeria monocytogenes were discovered on a piece of packing equipment.” Wegmans receives its produce from Freshouse Produce.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported due to consuming the affected products. For now, consumers who have the recalled products at home should either throw them away or return them for a full refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663.

Listeria monocytogenes is a serious illness and may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can be especially dangerous for people with autoimmune disorders, the elderly, and pregnant women.

