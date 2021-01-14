Weis Markets Issues Recall for Ice Cream That May Contain Metal Pieces

Weis Markets and the FDA recently announced a recall for thousands of containers of ice cream that may be contaminated with chunks of metal.

If you’re an ice cream fan, listen up. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Weis Markets announced a recall for more than 11,000 containers of ice cream. Why? Well, according to the recall notice, the affected ice cream may be contaminated with extraneous material, including metal filling equipment parts.

At the moment, the recall includes 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream in 48-ounce containers and 502 bulk units of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream sold in three-gallon containers. So far the company has received one report from a consumer that found an “intact piece of metal equipment in their ice cream.” Unfortunately, there are likely more containers in people’s homes that may contain metal pieces.

According to the notice, the affected ice cream was sold at 197 Weis Markets stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia. While the Vanilla bulk ice cream packages aren’t available for retail sale, the Cookies and Cream flavor is and might be in your freezer. It has a sell-by date of October 28, 2021, printed on the bottom of the container. The UPC is 041497-01253.

If you have the affected product, return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact the Weis Markets at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 am-5 pm EST.

