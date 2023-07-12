Wendy M. Byrne Named to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital Development Board 

“It is a particularly exciting time to be involved as OhioHealth prepares to build a ’destination’ women’s health center and hospital on its OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital campus.” ~ Wendy M. Byrne

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker’s Director of Communications and Client Development Wendy M. Byrne has been named to the OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital Development Board. Her three-year term began July 1st, and she will work alongside 18 other board members serving as critical partners in advancing the philanthropic mission of the hospital.

Dan Low, incoming Chair of the OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital Development Board expressed the Board’s enthusiasm: “We welcome Wendy to the Board at such an exciting time in Riverside Methodist’s history. Community support is invaluable as we look for ways to help patients and advance the programs that provide service to all in our community. I know Wendy will be a valuable contributor.”

Through fundraising, ambassadorship, advocacy, and awareness of OhioHealth and care site excellence, Development Board Members provide an invaluable presence and voice in the community about the benefits of investing in Riverside Methodist patient programs and services, facilities, innovations, medical and nursing education, research, and community outreach.

“OhioHealth is a pillar in the community committed to providing exceptional care and improving the health of those they serve. It is a privilege to be able to work on a board that consists of like-minded community leaders committed to working together to help sustain a world-class system of care that leaves no one behind,” Wendy shared. “It is a particularly exciting time to be involved as OhioHealth prepares to build a ’destination’ women’s health center and hospital on its OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital campus.”

Wendy has more than 20 years of marketing and business development experience. Enthusiastic and eager to learn something new every day, she enjoys sharing her knowledge and assisting others in positioning themselves to grow their brand and business to meet personal, professional, and firm goals. In addition, Wendy has extensive public relations and communications experience. Accomplished in creating written and verbal messaging, she helps advance the needle through communications to help reach internal and external audiences.

To learn more about Riverside Methodist Hospital and community support, contact Lexi Killoren at Lexi.Killoren@ohiohealth.com or 614.566.4890 or visit ohiohealth.com/ohiohealth-foundation.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.