What Are the Grounds for Divorce in Baltimore?

If your marriage has hit a dead end and you feel there’s no way to repair it, you’re probably considering divorce. As convenient as it would be for the court to grant you a divorce without needing a specific reason, it doesn’t always work out this way in Maryland.

Under Maryland divorce laws, couples must generally prove at least one ground exists before the court will consider issuing a divorce decree. Keep reading to learn more about the grounds Maryland recognizes and when you can get a divorce without having to prove someone did something wrong.

These are the grounds you can use when filing for divorce in Baltimore.

Maryland recognizes three grounds (i.e. legal reasons) that can be used to file for divorce1. They include:

Separation

If you and your spouse have been separated for 12 months and lived in separate homes during that time, you can contact divorce lawyers who will help you file the paperwork using this as your reasoning.

Cruelty or excessively vicious conduct

If your spouse has subjected you to cruel treatment, this may qualify as a ground for filing.

Desertion

If your spouse abandoned you, this may allow you to use desertion as your ground for divorce.

Some additional grounds Maryland courts recognize include:

Adultery

Imprisonment

Insanity

Mutual consent is also a ground for divorce in Maryland.

If you and your spouse have mutually agreed to divorce, then you don’t need to identify what he/she (or you) did wrong. Instead, you can use mutual consent as your reasoning for filing for an absolute divorce. When both parties are in agreement that a divorce is the most suitable option, it can help speed up the process.

Divorce lawyers often recommend this option to couples who want to divorce quickly.

How do I start the divorce process in Baltimore?

To start the divorce process, you’ll need to gather your divorce paperwork and file it with the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The circuit court is located at 401 Bosley Avenue, Towson, Maryland. You will then be required to serve the paperwork to your spouse, a process often referred to as the service of process.

To start the divorce process, you'll need to gather your divorce paperwork and file it with the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The circuit court is located at 401 Bosley Avenue, Towson, Maryland. You will then be required to serve the paperwork to your spouse, a process often referred to as the service of process.

Lawyers who specialize in divorce law will not only help you navigate the proceedings and make informed decisions, but they can help minimize costs and reduce the burdens it may be causing. Contact us today if you’d like help finding a skilled lawyer in your area.

Have questions about this article or a legal concern?

