What Can Families Do After a Fatal Accident in Jackson?

The victim’s estate representative, or other family members such as a parent or sibling will bring the case on the person’s behalf

Jackson, MS – Unfortunately, some accidents result in very serious consequences, including fatalities. Motor vehicle accidents are known to be one of the most common sources of fatalities in Mississippi and other states, and things like workplace incidents or slip and fall accidents can potentially be deadly as well. There is the potential for the family to receive financial assistance from a settlement that is paid out by the person or business responsible for the death.

Meeting with an accident lawyer

It can be confusing to decide what to do immediately after a family member has died in an accident, and law firms are able to help give direction and guidance. However, families will always have some kind of unforeseen expenses when there is a relative who did not survive an accident. Many of these costs are tied to preparing for a burial, paying for the person’s medical costs, and any final debts that are associated with their estate. The lawyer can give advice regarding whether it is a good idea to try to bring a lawsuit, the chances of success, and how the process will proceed. It is also beneficial if the attorney or firm has specific relevant experience with wrongful death cases.

Wrongful death lawsuits

In most cases, the person who is injured by another party is able to bring a civil negligence case to get payment for their injuries. However, the victim is unavailable if they have died in a fatal accident. There are various civil statutes which recognize this possibility and allow the person’s family to get relief on their behalf. In most situations, the person’s spouse or their children will be able to bring the case on the victim’s behalf. However in certain scenarios where these people are unavailable, the victim’s estate representative, or other family members such as a parent or sibling will bring the case on the person’s behalf. The wrongful death law allows things such as future lost income and wages, medical expenses, and the costs of a funeral to be factored into the family’s damages. The lawyer should be able to negotiate a settlement with the insurance company that represents the person or business named as a defendant.

Jackson accident attorneys

Williams Newman Williams is a firm that has extensive experience with the process to get compensation for clients after an accident. Those who need legal advice can contact them to schedule a meeting with a local lawyer.

USAttorneys.com is a service that helps people find a lawyer who matches their needs. Anyone who wants to talk to a representative can call 800-672-3103 and get help with their search for an attorney.