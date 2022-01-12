What Can St. Louis, MO Truck Accident Lawyers Do for You?

Depending on the findings of their investigation, your lawyers will advise you who to sue.

Thousands of people are injured in truck accidents on Missouri roads each year, and it’s usually serious injuries. An 18-wheeler can do serious damage if it crashes into a family car, sending the passengers in the latter to the ER. When you’re badly injured you’re looking at eye-watering medical bills, you want the best Missouri truck accident lawyers working to protect your interests.

If you’re in the hospital and in great pain, the last thing you’ll want to deal with is legal issues. The problem is someone has to, which is why you should leave all the legal stuff to an experienced attorney. You don’t have to worry about anything. They’ll offer you a free phone consultation and come to see you in the hospital or at home to talk about your case. Also, don’t worry about paying a lawyer, on top of your current medical bills. Reliable St.Louis truck accident lawyers understand only too well the predicament you’re in, which is why they work on a contingency fee basis. You don’t need to pay them until they win a fair settlement for you.

Before you can start thinking about the money you so badly need, you need to establish who’s to blame for the accident. Or rather it’s the lawyer that will deal with that.

You want a trustworthy lawyer working on your case from the very beginning. He needs to visit the crash scene as soon as possible to examine the road conditions and talk to potential eyewitnesses while memories are still fresh.

Also, as soon as you hire an attorney they’ll request tons of documents from the trucking company. First of all, they’ll want to see documents attesting compliance with federal driving hours for truckers. Driving a 35,000 pounds semi is no easy job and the driver needs to be well-rested. Driver fatigue is one of the main causes of truck crashes, and your lawyer will want to know if the driver was exhausted at the time of the accident. If so, who’s to blame? The driver or the company that sets him impossible deadlines, forcing him to forgo rest?

Once that’s cleared, seasoned truck accident lawyers typically request a technical examination of the vehicle. This is important to establish whether the accident was caused by a mechanical or system failure, and who’s to blame for that. The trucking company bears full responsibility for the state of the vehicles. If they work with a maintenance company, they’re to blame for any malfunction. In some cases, the fault can be traced back to the manufacturer.

Depending on the findings of their investigation, your lawyers will advise you who to sue. The case will probably not go to court, as such claims are generally settled with the insurance company of the party at fault.

This is the moment where an experienced lawyer gets to show their negotiation skills, and they will win a fair settlement for you, covering all your medical bills, lost wages, plus damages for your pain and suffering.