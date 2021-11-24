What Form of Insurance Covers Wind Damage in Miami, Florida?

Insurance companies naturally try to avoid situations where they are expected to pay huge sums of money to those who are insured.

Hurricanes can be costly and the fact that Florida alone is home to 80% of the most expense-causing hurricanes to hit the United States, should be a wakeup call for all homeowners. Homeowners should make sure they reach out to a Florida insurance attorney and get help understanding their insurance policy, and also understanding how they can file a legitimate insurance claim once their property has been seriously damaged.

Hurricanes cover a vast area of land and often lead to tens of billions of dollars’ worth of damage. This means that insurance companies will be flooded with claims all at once at certain times of the year, and they will be doing everything they can to reduce the settlement amounts that homeowner are asking for. In many cases, the insurance company will even try to negate the claim completely so they do not have to give any compensation, and they can maintain their profit. At the end if the day, the insurance company is running a business, no matter how friendly they may seem on the phone.

Homeowners who are paying their insurance every month deserve to be properly covered in the case serious damage occurs, even if they have to fight for it. An insurance lawyer will easily be able to help a person communicate with the insurer and even litigate against them if they fail to give a reasonable settlement amount.

When it comes to wind damage in particular, a homeowner may have moderate wind damage covered in their insurance claim. However, it is much better for individuals to invest in separate windstorm insurance as well. There is a lot of money involved in these claims and the damage from windstorms can be devastating. Anyone who has been through a windstorm and is dealing with the aftermath should reach out to an insurance attorney as soon as they can so that they are not taken advantage of in any way, and so they can receive the deserved settlement amount to cover their losses.

What sort of insurance covers all wind damage in Miami, Florida?

Connect with an insurance lawyer today to learn more about windstorm insurance coverage and to get assistance filing a claim.