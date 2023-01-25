What Happens When Multiple Trucks are Involved in an Accident in Green Bay?

When a commercial vehicle causes a crash, it is normally the driver’s employer that must pay for the damages through their insurance on their fleet of vehicles.

Green Bay, WI – Highways in Wisconsin and other states can sometimes get congested with a lot of vehicles, including semi trucks. It is possible that these vehicles can hit each other and also damage many other vehicles nearby. Because crashes that affect multiple people and trucks can implicate some complex insurance and legal principles, it is best for anyone who was involved in such a crash to get legal advice from a truck crash lawyer in Wisconsin before deciding how they want to proceed. Here is a general outline of what can happen after these kinds of incidents.

How drivers should handle the situation

When multiple trucks and other vehicles all collide during an accident, each driver should report the incident to their insurance company and employer. They should also notify the police to provide assistance in the area. Information such as when and where the truck accident happened, who was involved, and their contact and insurance information will be important at a later time. The insurance company may also request pictures of the scene, and their lawyers can ask witnesses to be called for a deposition later.

Lawsuits are possible

Any person who was harmed during the course of the crash may want to try to get compensation for losses such as medical costs and lost income. Each party can potentially act as a plaintiff and sue one or more other drivers who they believe caused their injuries. In these negligence cases, there must be some kind of evidence that shows a deviation from the relevant standard of care expected of truckers and other drivers, such as a traffic violation or some kind of reckless act.

Who will be named as a defendant?

When a commercial vehicle causes a crash, it is normally the driver’s employer that must pay for the damages through their insurance on their fleet of vehicles. However, there are exceptions for truckers who are independent contractors or those considered owner operators. Drivers who are operating standard vehicles can be sued in their individual capacity and their liability insurance policy should cover the damage.

Contributory negligence

Under Wisconsin negligence laws, it is also possible for a driver who was partially at fault to sue others for their losses under the state’s contributory negligence law. Negligence can be divided between everyone involved to equal one hundred percent. A percentage of negligence will reduce the plaintiff’s damages that are available. However, drivers who are found to be more than half at fault for the crash cannot collect any money at all under this system.

Finding a truck accident lawyer in Green Bay

USAttorneys.com is available to assist anyone who is looking for a lawyer in their area. They can provide referrals to those who call 800-672-3103.