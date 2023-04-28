What is Tax Fraud in Seattle?

Some people may do things like claim excessive deductions, write offs, or charitable donations to make it look like they owe little or no money to the government.

Seattle, WA – There are some individuals and businesses that try to save money on their taxes in illegitimate ways. While taxes that are underpaid can result in civil debt owed to the government, there are criminal consequences for those who intentionally try to defraud the government. It is important for those who want to save money on their taxes to understand the differences between mistakes and fraud, and how they can stay out of trouble while optimizing their tax situation.

Lawyers can provide advice about defending against criminal charges from the IRS related to fraud and other crimes.

The elements of fraud

The government needs to establish a few basic facts for cases involving tax evasion or fraud. First, that there is some kind of underpayment or deficiency in the taxes that were filed. Secondly, that there was an attempt to avoid the proper amount of taxes owed. Finally, the government needs to show that this was done intentionally or willfully and that it was not merely a clerical error. As with other criminal cases, the presence of all elements is required and if even one is missing the government cannot secure a conviction. The job of Seattle tax lawyers who defend those charged with fraud is to argue that the evidence does not meet all of these elements or cast doubt on their ability to prove the case in various ways.

What if the person is only told to pay their outstanding debt?

It is fairly common for people to owe the IRS money without being prosecuted. If someone has made a tax error and not paid their full tax bill, they may be compelled by the IRS to do so even when criminal fraud charges are not filed. However, late fees and interest may be added to the unpaid amount. Washington tax lawyers have extensive experience arguing for a fair settlement agreement and checking the government’s actions when they ask for a tax debt to be paid.

How is tax fraud discovered?

Some people may do things like claim excessive deductions, write offs, or charitable donations to make it look like they owe little or no money to the government. In the case of tax evasion, the government may just note that the person has not paid any taxes on their income in several years and made no attempt to do so. Tax lawyers who defend those charged with fraud will receive records during the discovery process that show how the IRS detected the problems with the person’s taxes.

Estate planning lawyers can also be retained by those with trusts and similar types of investments to ensure that their records are correct and compliant with all regulations before taxes are filed.

More information about taxes is available

