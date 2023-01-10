What Kind of Injuries Can You Sustain in an El Paso Motorcycle Accident?

A motorcyclist may easily suffer head injuries after an accident – even if they were wearing their helmet.

The injuries in an El Paso motorcycle accident can be quite severe. A motorcyclist is completely exposed to the elements, and although a helmet and leather clothing can provide some protection, it only takes a minor collision to send them flying. These injuries can be life-altering and traumatic. An injured motorcyclist may have to spend months or even years healing. They may never work again due to their disability. They may also be faced with expensive medical treatments. What is the solution to these problems? Let’s find out.

An Example of an El Paso Motorcycle Accident

On December 4th, it was reported that a motorcyclist had been injured in an El Paso crash. This incident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63, and the injured individual was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. No information was provided on the severity of their injuries, but one can assume that they were quite serious. Hopefully, this individual gets in touch with experienced lawyers and pursues a fair settlement for their damages.

Spinal Injuries

A motorcyclist may suffer serious spinal injuries as a result of a crash. These spinal injuries can result in debilitating, permanent issues such as paralysis. It may take many years of rehab just to learn how to walk again. These types of injuries may be particularly common in the case of a motorcyclist crashing into a solid object, such as a wall or another vehicle. In this situation, the motorcyclist may be thrown forward headfirst into the object, striking the head and compressing the spine.

Head Injuries

A motorcyclist may easily suffer head injuries after an accident – even if they were wearing their helmet. Even a slight collision can cause the motorcyclist to be ejected from their bike, leading to serious, high-speed head injuries that may even be fatal. Head injuries can lead to cognitive issues, motor control issues, depression, personality changes, and a wide range of other issues. Unfortunately, brain damage like this is often permanent.

Broken Bones

Motorcyclists can easily suffer broken bones in crashes. Specifically, they might experience broken arms, broken legs, broken hips, or broken ribs. Broken arms are especially common if the motorcyclist attempts to break their fall with outstretched arms and hands. However, broken legs are also quite common, as the weight of the motorcycle can fall upon their legs after they lose control and begin to slide.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in El Paso?

If you’ve been searching for El Paso motorcycle accident lawyers, there are many qualified legal professionals waiting to assist you. These Texas motorcycle accident lawyers can help you strive for a fair settlement. You can use this settlement to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and much more. Make sure to get in touch with motorcycle accident lawyers at your earliest convenience, as the statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long. Book your consultation with accident lawyers today.

Sources:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/traumatic-brain-injury/symptoms-causes/syc-20378557#:~:text=Mild%20traumatic%20brain%20injury%20may,long%2Dterm%20complications%20or%20death. https://cbs4local.com/news/local/motorcycle-accident-on-loop-375-west-sends-one-person-to-hospital

If you have further questions about this article or legal concerns call 800-672-3103.