Some of the worst crashes imaginable are so-called “pileups.” These crashes involve numerous vehicles, and they may involve a “domino-effect” or a “chain reaction.” These types of crashes obviously have the potential to cause numerous injuries. After all, the number of potential injuries rises with each car that is involved. But what should you do after a multi-vehicle crash in South Carolina? How can you make sure you’re receiving enough money to cover your medical expenses, missed wages, and other damages?

The answer is quite simple: You need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney at your earliest convenience. Choose an accident attorney in South Carolina, and you can approach this difficult situation in the most efficient, confident manner possible. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best possible results – which usually involves a financial settlement for your damages. Keep in mind that the statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long, so it’s best to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.

How Bad Can Multi-Vehicle Accidents Be?

Multi-vehicle accidents in South Carolina can be quite problematic. On July 29th, it was reported that a three-vehicle crash in Berkeley County had resulted in one fatality and four injuries1. According to the authorities, the incident occurred when a semi-truck overturned on Highway 52. Part of the semi’s load hit another tractor-trailer, causing it to lose control. An SUV then struck this second semi-truck. This resulted in the driver of the second semi-truck losing his life. A passenger in this vehicle was also hospitalized. In addition, the driver of the first semi-truck was hospitalized, as was the driver and passenger in the SUV.

On July 25th, it was reported that another multi-vehicle crash in South Carolina had resulted in the deaths of three people. Six vehicles were involved in the incident, which reportedly involved all of the cars traveling in the same direction on I-95 and colliding with each other at high speeds. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation2.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced accident attorney in Charleston, look no further than Clekis Law Firm. Over the years, we have assisted numerous injured plaintiffs – including those who have been involved in multi-vehicle crashes. We know that these injuries can affect you both physically and psychologically, and we’re ready to help you fight for your rights. With our assistance, you can receive plenty of compensation for both economic and non-economic damages. Internet research can only get you so far, so book your consultation today to get started with an effective action plan.

