What Type of Law Should be your Specialty?

There are several different kinds of lawyers who can help you, depending on what your needs are. Most lawyers graduate from four years of undergraduate study, plus three years of law school. They are required to pass a state’s written bar exam before practicing law. Most focus on a specialty area of law in their practices. Some of the different kinds of lawyers are: real estate, personal injury, criminal defense, bankruptcy, and family law.

Real Estate

Real estate lawyers specialize in assisting with real estate transactions or litigation. Real estate transactions may include negotiating a real estate contract, drawing up the actual contract, and assisting with the closing. If you are buying a building or commercial property, then you would need to find a lawyer who specializes in commercial real estate. If you are buying a home, then you would need a lawyer who specializes in the home buying process. They oversee the transfer of titles and deeds, restrictions of the property, liens, and possible zoning laws. Litigation lawyers will actually go to court to fight on your behalf if there has been a dispute in a contract or purchase/sale of property.

Personal Injury

Personal Injury lawyers specialize in accidents and injuries. A car accident attorney is also known as a Personal Injury lawyer. If someone is in an accident or needs a lawyer due to a misdiagnosis from a doctor, a personal injury attorney would be who you would call. They also deal with wrongful deaths, and workplace injuries. These lawyers usually work for a contingency fee. They will only take a percentage of money that is recovered for you in court. Your cost is nothing if the case isn’t won. The usual fee ranges from 33% to 40%. It’s important to choose a good attorney because a really good attorney can recover more money for your case.

Criminal Defense

If you’ve been charged with a crime, a Criminal Defense lawyer is usually retained to represent you. They should be well versed in the laws of your state and be able to assist you through the criminal justice process such as helping you understand what is a deposition. They can also help convince a court to drop charges if there is insufficient evidence. If you are arrested, a lawyer can sometimes persuade the court to reduce bail or have it waived. If the case goes to trial, a good Criminal Defense Lawyer is important with jury selection and proving your innocence.

Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy lawyers assist you in filling out the paperwork to file for bankruptcy if you are in too much debt. They will also go to court and plead your case to a judge. There are different kinds of bankruptcies, such as: Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 is for an individual or company who wants to liquidate their assets. Chapter 11 is for a company or individual in the company to restructure their debts. Chapter 13 is for individuals who want to restructure their debts and keep most of their assets. Many lawyers can handle any of the three different types.

Family Law

Family lawyers may represent clients with different issues. For instance, most Family lawyers are needed in divorce cases, domestic violence, adoption, and child custody. In divorce cases, the lawyer may help with the division of assets, child support, and child custody. Lawyers must be able to handle delicate situations and help balance difficult decisions.

Being a lawyer requires years of dedication and education. They are in business to help individuals, companies, and families who may require assistance with different types of law. If you want to become a lawyer, consider your own personal knowledge and interests. Then choose which field you would prefer to be your specialty.