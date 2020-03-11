What You Need to Know About Removal of Mugshots

The simple answer is that it is unrealistic that you will be able to get rid of them completely.

Mugshots are all in the public record and this means that anyone has the right to request them. This has led to a number of websites offering quick access to any mugshot after someone has been arrested, making them easily accessible. This can be very embarrassing for some people and can lead to problems in the future such as a loss of employment opportunities.

When is a Mugshot Taken?

Mugshots are taken after someone has been arrested while they are being booked. A mugshot will only be taken if you have been officially arrested. They will not be taken if you are being questioned at the police station. If the charges you were arrested for are dropped, the mugshot will still exist in the public record and you will have to formally request a mugshot removal.

Can Websites Legally Show Mugshots?

As mugshots are public records, it is completely legal for any website to display them. If the website charges a fee for the removal of the mugshot, they are no longer operating legally. Certain states such as Illinois have laws prohibiting websites from charging a fee for the removal of any criminal record information. If a website in Illinois violates this, they can be charged under the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practice Act.

What If the Records Are Expunged?

If your criminal records have been expunged, your mugshot will still be available to people online. Expunged records are removed from certain official databases and will not be accessible on them. However, if your mugshot is available online, expungement will not be able to remove them as they are not part of a government database.

How Do You Get Your Records Expunged?

To get your records expunged, you will need to meet certain criteria. It is recommended that you talk to an attorney about this. They will be able to help you get your records expunged if you can.

Should You Pay To Have a Mugshot Removed?

You should never pay to have your mugshot removed from a website. Not only is this illegal, but many of the websites asking for payment will not remove the mugshot after you have paid them. Additionally, paying for removal will only remove the mugshot from one website. There could be other websites that also have your mugshot and will continue to show it. The best way to remove mugshots from Google is to push them down and onto page two – it is often the only real way to move them from sight.

What Happens if the Charges Against You Are Dropped?

Being arrested can affect your employment opportunities and be very embarrassing. This is worsened by your mugshot being available online. The problem is that the mugshot will continue to be available even if the charges against you have been dropped. While the mugshot is available, it will not tell the whole story and this can lead to a lot of problems.

If a potential employer finds the mugshot, they will not know that the charges were dropped and may assume you were guilty. If the charges against you have been dropped, you need to get the record expunged. While this will not remove the mugshot from the internet, you will be able to provide any websites with the expungement and have them remove your mugshot.

Can You Really Get Rid of Online Mugshots?

The simple answer is that it is unrealistic that you will be able to get rid of them completely. Mugshots are public record and websites are not breaking the law by showing them. You can request your mugshot be taken down and you should not be charged for this. If you are convicted of the crime, it is unlikely that you will be able to remove the mugshot. However, if your records are expunged, you can generally use the expungement to have the mugshot removed.