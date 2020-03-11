ECHO and Shindaiwa Leaf Blowers Recalled Over Laceration Concerns

With the season of Spring cleaning nearly upon us, some may be getting ready to dust off their leaf blowers and other yard equipment. However, two brands of leaf blowers should be avoided this season, according to a recent recall announced earlier this week. According to the recall, an estimated 67,800 ECHO and Shindaiwa brand leaf blowers and 6,600 replacement straps may be defective “and should be returned for replacement.” The decision came after the company received reports of “62 incidents where plastic pieces from the machine were expelled through the blower, including one incident that resulted in a minor injury.”

According to the recall notice, “the shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire on the blowers may be drawn into the blower fan, which can pose laceration and impact hazards when expelled.” The affected products were sold on Grainger.com and HomeDepot.com between August 2018 and February 2020. For now, consumers who own the products are being urged to discontinue use immediately. The blowers can be repaired at ECHO and Shindaiwa dealers. A list of those dealers can be found here and here

If you want to learn more about the recall or have questions or concerns, contact ECHO at 800-432-3246 or visit the Echo product recalls page. Call 877-986-7783 for more information about the recalled Shindaiwa leaf blowers.

Sources:

62 reports of yard blowers expelling plastic pieces leads to recall over laceration, impact hazards

Echo Recalls Backpack Leaf Blowers and Shoulder Straps