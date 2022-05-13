When Should You Hire a Car Accident Lawyer in Gary, IN?

If the circumstances of the crash are not crystal clear, you can bet the other driver will try to pin the blame on you.

Gary, IN – Lake County has one of the highest numbers of car accidents in Indiana, with most of the crashes occurring in and around large cities, such as Gary. For instance, in 2019, there were 3,397 accidents in Gary. Of these, 607 crashes were caused by speed, while another 64 were drunk driving accidents. At first look, it may seem obvious that the drunk driver or the guy going way above the speed limit is to blame. However, recovering damages from a car accident in Indiana is not that simple.

If the circumstances of the crash are not crystal clear, you can bet the other driver will try to pin the blame on you. Believe it or not, the insurance adjuster will be on his side. If your fault is determined to be 51% or more, you lose your right to recover any damages.

When should I hire a car accident lawyer?

If you’re in a minor accident, resulting in some scratches to your car, there’s no need to involve a lawyer. Small claims are easy to negotiate.

On the other hand, if your car is totaled and you have sustained severe injuries, such as spine damage, brain trauma, or broken bones, you should talk to seasoned Gary car accident lawyers before taking any action.

If you ask the people at the insurance company, they’ll tell you that you certainly don’t need a lawyer to get fair compensation. They may even imply that talking to an accident lawyer can hurt your case. Why would they do such a thing? If you get a lawyer who knows the state and federal laws they won’t be able to trick you into accepting just any settlement they put on the table.

Tip: Never accept the first offer the company makes you. They may insist it’s really the best they can do. It isn’t.

How much can I recover for a car accident?

As Indiana is an at-fault state, when you’re in a car accident you have to file a claim with the other driver’s insurance company. The main problem here is how much the guy’s insurance will cover. In Indiana, minimum coverage for bodily injury or death is $25,000. If your injuries required surgery and a prolonged hospital stay, there’s no way minimum coverage will be enough.

You may be able to get additional money using your uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage if you have it.

Another option is to sue the driver at fault. This type of lawsuit is based on proving that the other driver was negligent and their actions caused the accident in which you were injured.

If you file a personal injury lawsuit, you can seek economic and non-economic damages.

Economic damages refer to the expenses caused by the accident, like your medical bills and the cost of repairing or replacing your car. You can also seek compensation for your lost wages, past and future.

Non-economic damages are meant to compensate you for your pain and suffering. You’ll need a good personal injury lawyer in Gary to help you put a price on your mental and physical suffering. Any lawyer can tell you how much your economic damages are worth, it’s just a matter of adding all the bills after all. But it takes a really good lawyer to paint a vivid picture of all you’ve been through and convince the jury you deserve a significant sum. It’s impossible to tell how much you could get as it depends on the severity of your injuries, but keep in mind that in Indiana there is no cap on pain and suffering damages for car accidents.

Source: Indiana Traffic Safety County-level crash data