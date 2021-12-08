Who May Potentially Become a Victim of Sexual Harassment in Iowa?

Hostile work environment claims use evidence of repeated episodes of inappropriate behavior to show that the victim’s ability to function as normal at work was limited due to constant harassment.

Conroy, IA – While much sexual harassment is committed by males against their female coworkers and subordinate, this is not always the case. Sexual harassment laws in Iowa and other jurisdictions allow for the possibility of anyone to possibly become a victim depending on the particular facts surrounding any incident. Those who have questions or need specific legal advice about workplace problems should get in touch with a lawyer who handles harassment issues in their area.

Quid pro quo harassment

Many people think of one common situation when they hear of sexual harassment. Traditionally, sexual harassment cases have been between male managers and supervisors and their female subordinates. This type of harassment is called quid pro quo harassment, and it tends to involve the person in the position of authority asking for sexual favors in exchange for benefits, bonuses, promotions, or even continued employment. Because this kind of harassment is very serious and may involve assault, even one incident may result in legal action and a ruling in favor of the victim.

Employees who interact with customers

An employer has a legal obligation to eliminate illegal harassment as much as realistically possible, even if there are people who are not employees who are responsible for the harassment. This tends to happen when a worker is continually harassed because of their gender or sex by customers. The employer should take steps to protect the victim and end the harassment, otherwise they may be liable.

Harassment laws are gender neutral

Sexual harassment laws recognize that both the victim of sexual harassment and the person responsible can be of any gender. This includes the possibility of same sex sexual harassment. Legitimate sexual harassment claims may involve any combination of genders, as the analysis focuses on the conduct in question and whether it is illegal rather than any specific characteristics of the victim.

Hostile work environments

One of the most common types of sexual harassment can affect any employee of any company. Hostile work environment claims use evidence of repeated episodes of inappropriate behavior to show that the victim’s ability to function as normal at work was limited due to constant harassment. This type of claim usually shows several instances where either bosses, coworkers, or others verbally or physically offended the victim due to their gender or sex. If a company is sued for this kind of behavior, they may need to pay damages for the victim to find new or comparable employment, as well as costs of any treatment such as therapy that the victim needs.

Getting advice from a local attorney

