Who Qualifies for Federal Long-Term Care Insurance?

The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) provides long-term care insurance to help pay for the cost of care.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has estimated that nearly 7 out of 10 Americans will require some type of long-term care (LTC) in their lifetime.

The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) provides long-term care insurance to help pay for the cost of care. This care is provided once you can no longer perform at least two activities of daily living without substantial assistance from another person for at least 90 days due to injury, chronic illness, disability, severe cognitive impairment, or the aging process. Since its launch in 2002, the initiative has offered coverage to anyone who qualifies for long-term care insurance.

Eligible Employees

The following employees are eligible for the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program:

Federal employees (eligible for the Federal Employees Health Benefits whether or not they’re enrolled)

Active members of the uniformed services on active or full-time National Guard duty for more than 30 days

U.S. Postal Service employees in positions that are eligible for Federal Employees Health Benefits

D.C. Government employees first employed before October 1, 1987

D.C. Courts employees

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) employees

Employees of the U.S. Department of the Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, Navy Exchange Service Command, and Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Eligible Retirees

Retirees who are eligible for the FLTCIP Program include:

Federal annuitants

Retired uniformed service members

U.S. Postal Service annuitants

Survivors of federal employees and annuitants, active and retired uniformed service members

Tennessee Valley Authority annuitants

People receiving compensation from the U.S. Department of Labor

Deferred annuitants

Eligible Relatives

Some relatives may also be eligible to apply for insurance coverage under the FLTCIP. These are:

Parents, parents-in-law, and stepparents of living eligible active members of the uniformed services (parents of retirees are not eligible)

Spouses of eligible employees and retirees

Adult Children (18 years or older) of living eligible active and retired members of the uniformed services, including adopted children and stepchildren

Domestic partners of eligible employees and retirees (must submit a Declaration of Domestic Partnership form to the employee’s or retiree’s agency, annuity office, or branch of service before you apply)

Benefits of Federal Long-Term Care Insurance

Suppose you qualify to receive insurance coverage under the FLTCIP Program. In that case, you should know that the program also covers home care provided by informal caregivers, such as friends or family members. However, the benefits for family care are limited to 500 days. The program also offers more plans, such as:

Daily Benefit Amount (from $100 to $450 in $50 increments)

(from $100 to $450 in $50 increments) Benefit Period (care is received every day at a cost equal to or more than your DBA for 2, 3, or 5 years)

Inflation Protection Options (offers a choice of two inflation protection options that increase the value of benefits over time)

It is recommended that you hire a Florida long-term care insurance attorney to understand how the process of long-term care insurance eligibility works. If you or someone you love is facing difficulties when claiming eligibility, seek legal assistance from a long-term care insurance attorney and learn your rights. You can click on https://www.longtermcarelawoffice.com/long-term-careinsurance-claim-eligibility to learn more.