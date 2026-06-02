Why a Dedicated College Football Commissioner Will Strengthen the Sport and NIL Governance

When every major decision is filtered through money, college football risks drifting away from the educational and developmental mission that has long justified its place in higher education.

College football is no longer just a game fueled by scholarships, depth charts, and massive Saturday crowds. It is a multibillion-dollar commercial enterprise, shaped by name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, direct revenue sharing, media rights, and a highly crowded transfer portal. This has led to emerging litigation, unclear guidelines and renewed federal pressure for reform.

To be fair, football is not unique in college athletics. All marquee sports are suffering from the same difficult symptoms. Football, however, is undeniably one of the most enduring cornerstones of college athletics. If the sport is going to continue to grow and generate revenues without losing its credibility, it needs a single accountable leader: a dedicated college football commissioner.

The off-season has not reduced the legal urgency for action and strong leadership to help settle these high stakes matters. Let’s explore the benefits of a commissioner’s position and the precedent it could set.

Quarterbacks and Teams Calling Plays in Court

The need for the sport’s centralized leadership becomes clearer when looking at the current legal landscape. The recent legal filing by college quarterback Brendan Sorsby is a critical courtroom test of those NIL liquidated damages clauses that exploded after the House v. NCAA settlement.

The former University of Cincinnati quarterback, now at Texas Tech, filed a Motion to Dismiss hoping Judge Michael Barrett will toss UC’s $1 million liquidated damages claim and its grab for attorneys’ fees.

This sort of litigation was destined to emerge. Before June 2025, schools couldn’t pay athletes directly. Then the floodgates opened with up to $20.5 million per school as per House. The NCAA insisted on one thing: call the contracts “NIL” and focus on players’ individual brands and influence, and definitely not pay-for-play or employment.

Now look at Sorsby’s deal. On paper, it’s about using his name, image, and likeness. In reality, it reads like a job. Stay NCAA eligible. Meet team fitness standards. Get medically cleared. Play football, because that participation is a “material inducement.”

Payments jump during the season and vanish when he stops playing. UC can terminate if he fails football-related requirements. If it’s not NIL, then it resembles an employment contract draped in a legal costume, and a U.S. District court may finally call it what it is. A football commissioner could create the templates for fair and equitable contracts that are more transparent and avoid this sort of litigation altogether.

Nebraska’s challenge to rejected NIL arrangements tied to multimedia-rights activity illustrates how quickly the House settlement, NIL, and third-party sponsorship structures can collide. When 18 Nebraska Corn Huskers were drawn into arbitration after the College Sports Commission (CSC) rejected NIL agreements reportedly worth more than $1 million each, the issue was not just contract form. It was whether any central authority can fairly distinguish legitimate NIL activity from disguised compensation.

A commissioner could provide that missing center of gravity. Rather than leaving schools to guess at the line between fair-market NIL and improper inducement, the office could establish football specific standards for deal structure, disclosure, and enforcement. That also matters for our athletes. The goal is not to suppress NIL opportunities; it is to preserve them by making them understandable, portable, and legally durable. Players should know when a deal is real, when it can be reported, and when it may be challenged. Right now, too many decisions are made in the shadow of uncertainty.

The White House Tries to Draft a Playbook

College sports litigation in lieu of touchdowns has caught the ire of the federal government. While Congress has introduced several bipartisan bills that could create uniform guidance, none have demonstrated strong momentum for a majority vote.

Following the “Saving College Sports Roundtable,” attended by college sports stakeholders, minus players and their advocates, at the White House in March, President Trump’s second executive order on college sports, issued on April 3, 2026. This order underscores the federal government’s view that the present system is too unstable to ignore. Urgent National Action to Save College Sports warns that unchecked NIL activity, pay-for-play behavior, and inconsistent rules threaten opportunities for our student-athletes and the broader college sports ecosystem. It also reflects a simple reality: the debate is no longer whether college sports will be regulated more tightly, but who will do the regulating and how coherent that regulation will be. Though largely symbolic and unenforceable, the order goes into effect August 1 and will likely be challenged in court.

There is also a broader integrity concern. When every major decision is filtered through money, college football risks drifting away from the educational and developmental mission that has long justified its place in higher education. The White House order explicitly frames the crisis in terms of preserving opportunities, protecting women’s and Olympic sports, and avoiding a system that drains resources from the broader athletic enterprise. A football commissioner would not solve every problem, but it could help ensure that football’s commercial success does not come at the expense of our athletes’ welfare or the rest of college athletics.

Transfer Portal Policies In Play

More than 10,500 football players entered the portal during the 15-day window in January 2026, and the hype around the new transfer portal rules remains on the minds of fans and players.

In late April, the NCAA’s Division II Executive Board announced adoption of an “emergency legislation” to establish a transfer window in football that will be effective on June 1. The process will be modeled after the Division I transfer window. This action shows that when the NCAA commits to structure, it can bring greater clarity and consistency to the transfer process. Unfortunately, football as a whole still lacks a single executive office empowered to align those rules across divisions, conferences, and NIL realities. A commissioner could extend that logic to the highest level, creating coherent timing rules, transfer windows, and tampering standards that reduce chaos and protect roster integrity.

That roster integrity protection matters because the transfer market and NIL market now move together. The University of North Texas’s experience is instructive: like many programs outside the financial elite, it must navigate roster turnover, revenue-sharing pressure, and NIL competition at the same time. Schools without top-tier brand power face the hardest balancing act.

Ultimately the goal is to prevent a cycle characterized by developing talent, losing talent, and starting over. A commissioner could help prevent the richest schools and most aggressive collectives from turning every roster into a bidding war by setting and enforcing common rules.

Heeding Leadership’s Call

Football is too important, and too valuable, to remain governed by patchwork rules and reactive enforcement. A dedicated commissioner with authority, accountability, and football-specific expertise could bring order to NIL governance, protect athlete rights, and preserve competitive fairness.

Just as important, that office could help ensure that college football’s commercial growth strengthens, rather than undermines, the broader mission of college athletics.