Why Live in Kentucky?

When people immigrate to the United States and search for a place to settle down, Kentucky tends to get overlooked. However, this state can be an attractive choice for foreign families who are new to the country for many reasons. Although the immigration process itself poses its own legal challenges, settling in Kentucky may be easier than trying to make your home in many other states. Once you’ve handled the legal process of immigration, there is much to look forward to in the Bluegrass State.

If you are looking for help with the actual immigration process itself, you’ll need assistance from a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Kentucky. These legal professionals can help you move to the United States in a seamless and efficient manner. By working with an attorney who is based in Kentucky, you can ensure that you’re following all of the local laws and regulations as you approach the immigration process.

Housing Prices

Housing is relatively affordable in Kentucky compared to many other states throughout the nation. The median price for a home in the Bluegrass State is about $125,000. The median rent was reported to be about $700 per month in 2015. It’s important to note that with the rise of remote working and virtual offices, it is less important to live in a “major state” today if you want to find reliable work. More immigrants and people within the United States are choosing to settle in “rural states” like Kentucky because of this.

Geography

Kentucky is a solid choice for those who appreciate the great outdoors. With plenty of spectacular national parks, creeks, and lakes, the entire family can have fun all year round at a relatively low cost. In addition, Kentucky’s central location within the nation means that traveling to other states is also quite feasible.

Sanctuary Jurisdictions

You may also be interested to know that Kentucky has been home to a few sanctuary jurisdictions over the years. These sanctuary jurisdictions may restrict or prohibit cooperation with federal authorities who are trying to enforce immigration laws. In 2016, it was reported that Campbell County, Scott County, and Franklin County were considered sanctuary jurisdictions.

E-Verify

In addition, it was reported in 2016 that Kentucky does not require employers to use the E-Verify system when hiring new employees. The E-Verify System helps employers determine whether or not potential employers are legally allowed to work in the United States.

