Why You Might Get Deported In Louisiana

Deportation is obviously the last thing that anyone wants while living in the United States. Unfortunately, people get deported from Louisiana on a regular basis, as this state has been very clear on its stance against undocumented migrants. The state may deport people for a wide variety of reasons, but there are certain reasons that are more common than others. Whether you are a legal or illegal immigrant, it’s important to become aware of these potential reasons for deportation.

If you are facing deportation, it's probably a good idea to get in touch with a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Louisiana. These legal professionals can help you fight for your rights and stay in the country. Sometimes, Louisiana attempts to deport people who have every right to stay in this nation.

Committing Certain Crimes

People often get deported for committing certain crimes. For example, participating in terrorist activities within the United States results in almost automatic deportation. That being said, you can be deported for much more minor offenses. Even a simple assault charge can result in deportation. Virtually any violent crime can be a reason for deportation, but you are more likely to be deported for things like firearms offenses and drug-trafficking charges.

Working with Human Smugglers

As soon as you become connected to human trafficking in any way, you run the risk of deportation. This is actually somewhat common, as new arrivals in the United States often attempt to have their family members join them. They may connect with human smugglers and “coyotes” in order to make this happen. If you are caught participating in any kind of illegal conduct with these human traffickers, you will likely be deported yourself. This is true even if you are simply trying to bring your family members to the United States.

Fraudulent Marriages

Previously, marrying someone just to get a green card was something that was relatively easy to get away with. Today, the authorities in the United States are very much aware of the fact that many people try to use this loophole to gain citizenship. If you are caught engaging in a fraudulent marriage, you can easily face deportation as a result.

Although being forced to leave the United States can seem extremely daunting, you're not alone in this battle.