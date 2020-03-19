WinCo, USDA Issues Recall for Certain Berries Amid Norovirus Concerns

Frozen berries from a Lynden, Washington farm were recalled earlier this week over concerns they may be exposing consumers to Norovirus. The recall was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) and WinCo Foods. According to the notice, the affected berries were sold in WinCo stores in several states, including Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

The recall was issued after the USDA conducted routine sampling and tests of multiple products. During that testing, it discovered that many products were contaminated with Norovirus. For those who don’t know, Norovirus is a very contagious bug that may cause a number of unpleasant symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea.

Because it is very contagious, it can spread among the public quickly. The bug is especially dangerous for the elderly, young children, and anyone with a compromised immune system. Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers falling ill from the products.

The specific products impacted by the recall include the “16-ounce (453-gram) bags of WinCo Frozen Blackberries and Winco Frozen Berry Medley and 32-ounce (907-gram) bags of Winco Frozen Berry Medley,” according to the recall. The best-by dates for both products is December 9, 2021.

For now, consumers who purchased the products should either throw them away or return to a WinCo location for a refund.

