Wolters Kluwer’s MediRegs Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Winner

New York, NY – MediRegs, Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S.’ healthcare coding, reimbursement, and compliance solution, earned top honors in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category at the 38th annual SIIA CODiE Awards.

“The healthcare landscape is increasingly complex with constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement, and we ensure MediRegs continues providing proactive and precise solutions to our customers,” said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. “Winning a prestigious award like the CODiEs is a true testament to our team’s incredible work, and we are honored to be recognized.”

Users can leverage the SaaS based workflows, integration options, coding tools and calculators that MediRegs provides to remain up to date in a constantly shifting landscape of healthcare regulations and reimbursement. MediRegs was also recently celebrated by the 2023 American Business Awards®, including a Gold Stevie Award in the program’s Health & Medical Information Solution category.

The CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program and recognize companies, products, and services as leaders in innovation and excellence. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, and related technologies.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

