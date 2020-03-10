Work Phones for Employees – Pros and Cons

One of the most significant advantages of giving staff members company-owned cell phones is having everyone using the same software and hardware. At the same time, not many people fancy the idea of carrying two phones at the same time.

The employer usually covers any work-related expenses in a company, and this includes the use of work phones. There are two options for employers when it comes to mobile phone services. They can provide employees with company-owned phones, or choose to reimburse employees for using their phones to do business-related work.

According to the Pew Research Center, over 85% of Americans own and operate a smartphone. From such numbers, it is safe to assume that almost every employee will have their own phone, making the reimbursement option the most reasonable. However, providing company-owned cellphones has its share of benefits. As such, it is imperative for employers to consider every factor, including the pros and cons, before settling on either option.

One of the most significant advantages of giving staff members company-owned cell phones is having everyone using the same software and hardware. At the same time, not many people fancy the idea of carrying two phones at the same time, thus making it a potential drawback. That being said, let us take a closer look at the pros and cons of work phones:

The Pros

Compatibility

Giving company-owned cellphones means that the employer gets to pick the hardware, OS, and mobile service that fits the organization’s needs. Enterprises might want to go with Google’s Android, Apple’s iOS, etc., but whatever they pick, they will be certain that each staff member will have access to what they require, thanks to a homogenous system. This, in turn, enhances communication and streamlines work for IT departments.

Cost-Savings

When you decide to reimburse staff members for using their personal mobile services for business-related work, you will be covering the cost of multiple individual plans. Chances are you will be a substantially lower amount if you create a business account for many lines with the same provider. As with almost every bulk purchase, the more lines you have, the less you need to pay. There’s huge competition in the cell phone service industry, and so, you can expect to save a lot by taking the work phone route suggest the experts at smartphonechecker.co.uk.

Round the Clock Access

Working remotely is not the only reason for staff members to have mobile phones. Some, like IT staff members and executives, need to be on call or accessible on short notice. As such, carrying a work phone can be part of their job description. Time can be vital in urgent situations, and a company-owned phone can ascertain quick access to the right individual.

The Cons

More Work for the IT Department

Yes, it may benefit the IT department when everyone is using the same hardware and software, but company-owned phones still require servicing from time to time. When the staff members have their own phones, the employer has no responsibility for the maintenance or replacement. With company-owned devices, however, the IT department will have additional work on their hands.

Also, since the employees do not own the company-issued gadgets, they may not be as careful with them as they would if they owned them. This can result in an increase in the number of cellphone replacement cases in the organization.

Carrying Two Phones

It is common to see people with their phones within easy reach, but not many like carrying more than one at a time. Companies tend to establish policies for using company-owned devices for personal use, but no-one likes to conduct their personal business on a device they know is monitored. This leaves carrying the company-owned cell phone as the second phone almost mandatory, which does not sit well with most employees.

Also, most employees like the idea of being reimbursed for their personal devices rather than having to carry a second phone. This is particularly the case as these reimbursements are not taxable. However, for this to be the case, the amount being reimbursed has to be demonstrably and reasonably related to the company’s operations.

Upgrade Costs

The cell phone industry, particularly smartphones, is one of the fast-changing industries in this technologically driven world. While companies can invest in software and hardware that can last for years, it would be unrealistic to think that cell phones of a few years old will be able to keep up with the current trends and demands. If you are going to be giving your employees cell phones, then expect to pay for upgrades at least every two years. If the staff members are frustrated due to the dated technology or slow devices, it will likely hamper productivity.

It is wise to take this point into consideration when negotiating for a deal with your supplier so that you can get the best price for upgrades in the future.