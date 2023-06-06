An important step for obtaining workers’ compensation benefits for a mental health condition is to prove a workplace accident or circumstances were the primary cause behind the condition.

Workplace accidents can have a major impact on an injured worker’s mental health. If you suffered a mental health issue as a result of a workplace accident, it could be covered by workers’ compensation if there is sufficient evidence that it was caused by the injury. Each state has its laws regarding what type of injuries can be covered by workers’ compensation. Keep reading to learn more about workers’ compensation for mental health issues.

Does Workers’ Compensation cover Mental Health?

Depression, PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), anxiety, and stress are some of the most common mental health conditions covered by workers’ compensation insurance. However, it depends on several factors, including state laws.

In addition, there are certain requirements to receive workers’ compensation benefits. For example, you need to present sufficient evidence to prove your mental health issue was caused as a result of a workplace accident or environment. Some states may also require mental health issues to be related to some unusual stressor in the workplace to make the injured worker eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

What Is the Average Workers’ Compensation Settlement for Mental Health Issues?

Since laws are still evolving regarding workers’ compensation benefits for mental health issues, it can be challenging to determine an average amount. However, the amount of workers’ compensation benefits you can receive for psychological or psychiatric problems depends on various factors, including:

The severity of the mental health issues

The effect of the condition on the life of the injured worker

Long-term effects of the mental health issue

Medical expenses and ongoing treatment

Potential loss of the worker’s earning capacity

The worker’s ability to return to work

The workers’ income when they were diagnosed with the mental health condition

Typically, the benefits available for mental health conditions are similar to those available for workers who suffer physical injuries in a workplace accident. These benefits include loss of income and medical expenses due to the mental health condition.

Proving Your Mental Health Condition is Work-Related

An important step for obtaining workers’ compensation benefits for a mental health condition is to prove a workplace accident or circumstances were the primary cause behind the condition.

However, proving this can be difficult because insurance companies and employers can review the injured worker’s medical history and background to show that the mental health condition could be a result of outside factors or prior history.

However, there are some steps you can take to prove that your condition was work-related, and one primary step is to get official documentation of the diagnosis from a mental health expert. Medical evaluation and opinion by a mental health expert can help eliminate the insurance provider’s doubts regarding your injury not being work-related.

It can be even more complicated to prove you deserve compensation for your mental health condition without the help of an NYC workers comp attorney. So you should hire an attorney who can build a strong case and prevent your workers’ compensation claim from getting denied.