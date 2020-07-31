Your Basic Legal Guide to Buying a Commercial Property

It will take a while for you to become a legal owner of a commercial property. Determine when is a good time to invest, and if the prices are too high, you should wait for a better opportunity.

Being a legal owner of a commercial property can be a positive change for any business. Finding the best opportunity to invest in is not an easy task, but it’s something many businesses across Australia have to deal with. With a bit of research and determination, you will be able to find yourself a good deal on an investment. Be prepared for negotiations and find someone to help you understand the terms of the contract before you sign it.

Carefully choose the location

Finding a place where you’re going to perform all your business activities is crucial for your business development. If all your business meetings take place in your company, then it is advisable to purchase a property somewhere in the town centre.

Town centres are the best location if your staff requires a workplace to perform their duties. On the other hand, if you’re dealing with your clients remotely, and most of your employees can do the work from home, buy a property on the outskirts of the city since it is a more cost-effective option.

Research before making a final decision

One of the first things you need to do before buying a commercial property is to identify your motivations for investing. Are you going to expand the business in the future, and if so, would it be smart to change the location? Visit as many properties as you can, and don’t hesitate to ask for a piece of advice.

Take property price predictions into consideration and check whether there’s anything that could affect the price of the property you want to purchase. Buying a commercial property is a big step for your company, which is why you should be very careful with the choices you make.

Establish a budget

You have to determine how much money you’re going to be able to invest in your commercial property. Establishing a budget will help you narrow down your options. You should also take into account that the maintenance of the property you’re going to buy requires additional costs.

To avoid financial losses, organize your budget in advance. Create a list of the things you’ll have to take care of, such as taxes, to avoid any unexpected costs in the future.

Find a solicitor

There should be a trustworthy solicitor by your side from the moment you decide to invest in a commercial property. They will organize paperwork and have you sign a letter of intent for the property and make sure it’s not binding if something goes wrong before signing the contract. Many Australian businesses forget to seek help from professionals, which makes it a lot harder to find a property that suits them.

The good news is that there are lots of solicitors that offer competitive rates and deals for commercial properties. Finding solicitors in Tamworth, Sydney, Perth, and most other cities is the easy part. The difficulty comes with explaining exactly what you want from a property and what you can afford. Keep communication channels open and explain your needs to the solicitor. This way, you’ll find a property in no time.

Don’t forget about the deposit

You will need to put down a deposit before you become a legal owner of a commercial property. Mortgage-lenders will ask for a deposit of approximately twenty per cent of the total value of the property. Prepare your finances carefully before you approach your mortgage lender.

You should also be aware that there is a possibility that they may ask to see your long-term business plan before signing a contract. There is also a chance that the seller will help you with financing. Discuss the amount of your advance payment and the total price with the seller to see whether you can come up with an alternative solution.

Conclusion

It will take a while for you to become a legal owner of a commercial property. Determine when is a good time to invest, and if the prices are too high, you should wait for a better opportunity. Be aware of your possibilities as well as your financial situation, and only invest in commercial property if your business is already well-established.