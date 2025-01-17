$17M Settlement: How a Paralyzed Rider Won Against a Construction Company

The aftermath of a collision can be overwhelming, but understanding your responsibilities and options is the first step toward justice and fair compensation.

Trucks significantly drive the economy and are considered the backbone of the supply chain. Without the trucking industry, several businesses and industries will be influenced, and most will need to halt operations. In the United States in 2022, trucks transported approximately 72.6% of the country’s freight by weight.

Due to the large number of trucks roaming the country, they are governed by strict rules and regulations, especially when sharing the road with smaller vehicles. Despite this, truck crashes are rampant in California and the United States. In fact, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, in 2021, 5,904 large trucks and buses were involved in fatal crashes, marking a troubling 18% increase from 2020. Moreover, the FMCSA also reported that in 2022, California witnessed 650 truck accident investigations.

Accidents involving illegally parked trucks often result in severe injuries and losses, raising crucial questions about accountability. While moving drivers may share some faults, improperly parking a large truck creates hazardous conditions that significantly contribute to crashes.

Understanding legal rights is essential for victims to pursue justice, hold negligent parties accountable, and secure the compensation they need to rebuild their lives. This article includes a case study to help readers understand how liability works in collisions with illegally parked trucks.

Dirt Bike Rider Obtains $17 Million From a Construction Company

Michael, a 23-year-old with dreams of graduate school and a love for sports, faced a life-changing accident during a dirt bike ride in Southern California.

While riding with friends, he collided with a construction company’s utility truck, negligently parked at the bottom of a slope without warning signs or precautions. The crash left Michael paralyzed from the waist down, transforming an ordinary day into a devastating tragedy.

Jacoby & Meyers, led by attorneys Laura Sedrish and Randi Thompson, filed a lawsuit on Michael’s behalf, highlighting the company’s failure to adhere to safety standards. Despite arguments that Michael’s speed contributed to the accident, the legal team successfully proved the truck’s improper positioning was the direct cause of the collision.

Michael now faces significant challenges, including physical limitations, emotional struggles, and dependence on 24/7 care. His family shares the burden, providing constant support as they adapt to a profoundly changed life.

The case concluded with a $17.5 million settlement, which offers financial security, covers future medical needs, and acknowledges Michael’s suffering.

While the compensation cannot undo the harm, it provides a path forward and emphasizes the importance of holding negligent parties accountable.

What Is Considered an Illegally Parked Vehicle in California?

Illegally parked vehicles can do more than just inconvenience others—they pose serious risks to public safety, disrupt traffic, and even lead to preventable accidents. According to California Code 22500, stopping, parking, or leaving a vehicle motionless in designated areas such as intersections and crosswalks is prohibited unless necessary to avoid a collision or comply with law enforcement or traffic control devices.

A vehicle is deemed unlawfully parked when it fails to adhere to local parking laws, ordinances, or signage. Such violations can result in fines, towing, and increased risks for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Here are everyday situations that often qualify as illegal parking, with specifics varying by jurisdiction:

Double Parking:

Near Fire Hydrants:

Crosswalk Obstruction:

Bus Stops and Loading Zones:

Sidewalks and Pedestrian Pathways:

School Zones:

No-Parking Zones: Marked with red paint or signs, these areas are strictly off-limits.

The Dangers of Illegally Parked Trucks

Illegally parked vehicles, such as trucks, can turn an ordinary commute into a dangerous situation, especially when they disrupt the flow of fast-moving traffic. If drivers fail to notice or react to an unlawfully parked vehicle in time, the result can be devastating collisions and severe injuries.

How Improper Parking Can Lead to Accidents and Injuries

Blocked Visibility and Sudden Lane Changes

Illegally parked vehicles can obstruct the sightlines of other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. This lack of visibility forces road users to make split-second decisions, such as swerving or changing lanes abruptly, often leading to crashes with other vehicles or road obstacles. Rear-End Collisions

When a vehicle is parked unlawfully in a traffic lane or near a busy intersection, other drivers may not expect it and may be unable to stop in time. Rear-end accidents are prevalent, and larger vehicles like trucks or buses—requiring more time to brake—are at even greater risk of striking a parked car. Obstructed Signs and Signals

A parked vehicle blocking essential road signs, traffic signals, or pedestrian crossings creates confusion and delays, increasing the likelihood of accidents in high-risk areas.

Injury Risks from Illegally Parked Vehicle Accidents

Even at low speeds, accidents involving illegally parked vehicles can result in a wide range of injuries, including:

Whiplash and other soft tissue injuries

Broken bones

Head or neck trauma

Pedestrian or cyclist injuries in the surrounding area

All drivers must comply with traffic rules and regulations to avoid causing accidents that result in injuries. When involved in such an accident, individuals must follow specific steps to protect their well-being and rights, such as seeking medical help, reporting the crash to authorities, and filing an accident claim for compensation.

Who Is Responsible if You Hit an Illegally Parked Truck?

Responsibility for a crash involving an illegally parked vehicle often depends on the unique circumstances of the accident. Either the driver of the moving vehicle or the person who parked improperly can be held liable. When determining who is responsible for the crash, you must establish a party’s negligence or wrongful actions that directly caused the collision.

Negligence occurs when a driver fails to act responsibly on the road, putting the lives of others at risk. This may include violating traffic laws, driving recklessly, or engaging in other dangerous behaviors. When a driver’s careless actions lead to a collision, they are legally accountable for the consequences. This concept, known as liability, assigns responsibility for damages to the negligent party.

By proving negligence, you establish a clear connection between the at-fault driver’s behavior and your injuries, creating the foundation for seeking justice and compensation.

Overall, establishing negligence typically involves proving four key elements:

Duty of Care: Every driver has a responsibility to ensure the safety of others on the road. Breach of Duty: The driver failed to meet this obligation. Causation: This failure directly caused the accident. Damages: The accident resulted in injuries, property damage, or other losses.

If You Hit an Illegally Parked Vehicle

Generally, the driver of a moving vehicle is held responsible for colliding with a parked vehicle. Drivers must remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, adjusting their actions to avoid potential hazards.

However, there are exceptions. The fault may not rest solely on the moving driver if the illegally parked vehicle creates an unavoidable danger. For example:

An illegally parked vehicle obstructs a high-speed traffic lane, leaving the moving driver with no safe alternatives to avoid a collision.

The driver attempts to brake but strikes the parked vehicle, triggering a chain of accidents.

In such cases, the placement of the illegally parked vehicle could be deemed a significant contributing factor, shifting liability.

If You Illegally Parked and Caused an Accident

Drivers who park their vehicles illegally can be held liable for any accidents their actions cause. By obstructing traffic or creating a hazardous situation, they breach their duty to keep roads safe.

However, if the parked vehicle complies with local parking laws and regulations, the moving driver would likely be at fault for the crash.

Why Legal Guidance Is Essential

Accidents involving illegally parked vehicles, such as trucks, can raise complex questions about liability. Factors such as road conditions, visibility, and traffic flow all play a role in determining fault.

For instance, in the case of the claim mentioned, while the construction company insisted that the motorcyclist was at fault for going too fast, factors such as the vehicle’s placement and its influence on visibility and traffic flow can affect liability.

Without the help of a Personal Injury Attorney from Jacoby & Meyers, the motorcyclist would likely cover his damages. Truck companies have legal experts who can reverse liability, making the motorcyclist liable for the accident.

If you’ve been involved in such an accident, consulting a personal injury lawyer can help clarify your legal standing and build a strong case to protect your rights. The aftermath of a collision can be overwhelming, but understanding your responsibilities and options is the first step toward justice and fair compensation.