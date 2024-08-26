3 Professional Organizations Recognize McKeen & Associates as Frontrunners

Super Lawyers, Leading Lawyers and Best Law Firms Listed McKeen & Associates and its attorneys.

DETROIT – Three professional organizations recognized McKeen & Associates attorneys as best in their field.

Super Lawyers named Brian McKeen, managing partner and founder of McKeen & Associates as one of its Top Ten Lawyers in Michigan. Additionally, eight McKeen & Associates attorneys were recognized on the 2024 Super Lawyers list: Jody Aaron; J. Kelly Carley; Richard Counsman; John LaParl; Andrew Kay; Kenneth Lee; Norman Rosen; and David Tirella. Super Lawyers is an attorney rating service that bases its selection of outstanding attorneys on independent research and peer nominations and evaluations,

Best Lawyers, a peer review recognition, named McKeen & Associates one of its 2025 Best Law Firms for Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury Litigation for plaintiffs.

Leading Lawyers, that bases its selection on peer nominations and advisory board evaluations, named seven McKeen & Associates attorneys for its 2024 list: Brian McKeen; Jody Aaron; J. Kelly Carley; Richard Counsman; John La Parl; Norman Rosen; and David Tirella. The listing will appear in dBusiness magazine’s Detroit 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders issue.

“It is an honor to be selected by these prestigious organizations,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “I am proud of my team and our work pursuing civil justice. Our focus is to always achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

About McKeen & Associates

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.