Attorneys Applaud Decision to Televise Roundup Weed Killer Cancer Trial

Plaintiff attorneys are applauding a St. Louis circuit court judge’s decision to allow the highly anticipated Missouri trial against Monsanto, the maker of the weed killer Roundup, to be broadcast live to the public when it begins on January 21.

“We applaud Judge Hogan for allowing this trial to be televised so that the public can finally hear from the men and women who are now battling cancer thanks to a product that Monsanto has known for years is carcinogenic,” said Perry Weitz, a partner at the law firm of Weitz & Luxenberg, who is working in partnership with The Miller Firm on Roundup cases. “Monsanto’s failed argument that the trial should not be broadcast follows a pattern of using bogus safety claims and manipulated science to mislead the public into thinking their flagship weed killer is safe. We are determined to continue to hold Monsanto accountable and will not stop until we achieve justice for the tens of thousands of innocent people who now have cancer after using Roundup.”

The ruling, handed down by St. Louis City Judge Elizabeth Byrne Hogan of Missouri’s 22nd Circuit, gives the four plaintiffs bringing the claims, Christopher Wade, Glen Ashelman, Bryce Batiste, and Ann Meeks, the opportunity to share with a national audience how their use of Roundup has impacted their health and caused their cancer diagnosis.

“The televised trial is a critical development for the tens of thousands of people harmed by Monsanto’s Roundup,” added Robin Greenwald, Practice Group Chair, Environmental Pollution and Consumer Protection at Weitz & Luxenberg.