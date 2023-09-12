Brad deBeaubien Named to Leadership Tampa Class of 2024

“I am excited to collaborate with other Tampa Bay area leaders and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our region,” Brad shared.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Brad deBeaubien has been selected to participate in the prestigious Leadership Tampa program’s Class of 2024. Brad is one of 51 individuals selected to take part in the program based on his achievements, leadership, and commitment to making a positive impact on Tampa and its residents.

“I am excited to collaborate with other Tampa Bay area leaders and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our region,” Brad shared. “I look forward to leveraging this opportunity to further elevate my community involvement and leadership skills.”

Leadership Tampa is an intensive executive leadership program organized by the Tampa Bay Chamber that provides development opportunities to leaders who seek to expand their leadership on diverse dynamics. Class members participate in a “behind-the-scenes” look of Tampa Bay and take part in experiences that provide an in-depth view of the region, challenging them to give back and grow their community.

Brad is a member of Shumaker’s Labor, Employment and Benefits Service Line. Clients rely on his broad range of experience as a business lawyer, counseling employers in a wide variety of state and federal employment law issues, including wage and hour litigation, discrimination and retaliation actions, restrictive covenant and trade secret claims, and other employment-related disputes. A management-side labor and employment lawyer, Brad regularly advises clients regarding compliance with employment laws.

Brad also has extensive experience representing creditors and other stakeholders in bankruptcy matters and other distressed financial situations.

In addition to his law practice, Brad serves as the co-hiring partner for Shumaker’s Tampa office.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.