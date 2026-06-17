Casepoint Appoints Paul Colangelo as Chief Executive Officer

Enterprise and government technology executive brings decades of leadership experience to Casepoint for the company’s next stage of growth in scaling its secure, unified, AI-powered platform for agencies and enterprises.

WASHINGTON — Casepoint, a leader in AI-powered legal, investigative, regulatory, compliance, and data discovery solutions for government agencies and enterprises, announced that Paul Colangelo has been selected as Chief Executive Officer. Colangelo joins Casepoint following more than 25 years leading government and enterprise software and technology, data analytics, compliance, and identity-focused software companies.

Most recently, as Founder and CEO of Neumo, Colangelo built a government software business that provided mission critical applications to justice, compliance, DMVs, and public administration agencies. During his tenure, he helped governments better engage with their citizens by helping government agencies modernize critical workflows. Throughout his career Colangelo built high-performing innovative organizations around customer partnership, operational excellence, and technology transformation, experience that uniquely positions him to guide Casepoint through the next phase of AI-driven modernization across government and regulated industries.

“Organizations today face growing data volumes, increasing regulatory demands, and pressure to respond quickly and defensibly,” said Colangelo. “What I hear from government agencies and regulated enterprises is frustration with fragmented systems, inefficient handoffs, and unnecessary risk. The market is moving toward unified solutions and Casepoint is well positioned for that shift, with security, defensibility, and workflow integration built into the foundation of our platform.”

Colangelo believes the market is moving beyond standalone eDiscovery and compliance tools toward unified platforms that support the full spectrum of regulated response workflows, enabling agencies and enterprises to manage growing data volumes, heightened scrutiny, and increasing demands for transparency more efficiently and securely.

As CEO, Colangelo’s priorities include accelerating Casepoint’s AI roadmap, expanding the company’s footprint across enterprise and government markets, strengthening customer engagement, and helping organizations simplify increasingly complex legal, compliance, investigations, FOIA, and regulatory response processes. He will continue to invest in AI-enabled workforce productivity, advance integrated workflows that reduce operational friction and improve defensibility, and continue building a customer-centric culture focused on long-term partnership and measurable outcomes.

“Paul understands where the market is headed because he’s spent his career helping organizations navigate major technology shifts,” said Bill McKinzie, Chairman of the Board at Casepoint. “As AI, security, compliance, investigations, and regulatory response increasingly converge, organizations need leaders who can connect technology innovation with operational execution. Meanwhile, customers need platforms that can help them move faster, reduce complexity, and maintain trust in highly regulated environments. Paul’s track record of scaling companies, building customer-focused cultures, and delivering transformation made him the clear choice to lead Casepoint into its next chapter.”

Looking ahead, Casepoint is investing in agentic AI-powered workflows that help legal, compliance, and investigative teams automate repetitive tasks while maintaining appropriate governance and oversight. For Colangelo, the future of enterprise and government AI will be centered on guided autonomy where intelligent systems accelerate work while preserving the human judgment required for high-stakes legal, regulatory, and investigative decisions.

“Many companies are focused on AI, but trust is the real challenge,” he said. “Organizations need AI that operates within secure, governed workflows and enhances human judgment. Our goal is to help customers adopt AI confidently in mission-critical environments while maintaining the transparency, control, and accountability they require.”

Casepoint continues to set the standard for secure innovation. The company is the first and only data discovery platform to achieve FedRAMP® High, Department of Defense Impact Level 5 (IL5), and Department of Defense Impact Level 6 (IL6) authorizations. For IL6, Casepoint is one of only six providers globally to achieve this distinction alongside Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.

Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.