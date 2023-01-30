Drug Crime Is a Serious Offense – It Can Change Your Life!

Drug crimes are serious. The individual charged with a drug crime faces long-term legal consequences that can be life changing.

Drugs are substances consumed for non-medical or non-dietary reasons. In America, they are classified as illegal. The illegal drugs include but are not limited to LSD, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, or prescription drugs like Vicodin. Federal and state statutes prohibit the manufacture, use, and distribution of illegal drugs in the country. Anyone using, selling, manufacturing, or possessing any unlawful drug is accused of a drug crime.

Due to the increase in its rates, federal and state governments have enacted stricter laws and legal penalties.

Drug crimes-know their types

There are several types of drug crimes, and the most common ones are the possession of drugs, drug distribution, manufacturing of drugs, and the possession of drugs to sell or distribute.

According to Boston criminal lawyers, the following drug crimes are serious:

Possession of drugs: This act refers to the crime of having one or more illegal narcotics in your possession for personal use, distribution, or sale.

Drug possession with the intention of distribution: This is the crime where a person has one or more illegal drugs to sell them. If the person is charged with the guilt of selling or distributing these drugs to a minor, someone under 18, they face increased criminal charges and a jail sentence.

Manufacturing of drugs: This act is the crime where one or more illegal drugs are produced.

Distribution of drugs: The crime of transporting, smuggling, or delivering illegal drugs or narcotics.

Punishments for drug crimes

A person charged with a drug crime will be taken to court, where law enforcement will consider the type of drug in their possession, the amount of the drug, the purpose of the possession, and whether the drug has been given to minors.

If a minor assisted them in selling or distributing drugs to other minors, or if they sold drugs on school property, the criminal punishments for drug crimes can be increased.

The punishments will be served as per the severity of the charge

The person charged with drug possession, manufacturing, or distribution of drugs will face several punishments if proven guilty in court. The convicted offender might be punished with the following:

Monetary fines

Imprisonment

Probation

Community service

Drug rehabilitation programs mandated by the court

Registration of drug offenders

If a person has been charged with a drug crime, they should speak to a skilled attorney. By hiring a qualified and experienced lawyer, a person can ensure their legal rights are not violated, and they will get the legal representation under the law necessary to combat drug crime charges effectively. If convicted of a drug crime in the region, the punishment can alter their life. It is better to get involved in any such dealings. Why do you want to risk everything? It is simply not worth it.