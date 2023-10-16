Erin Hope Christy Appointed as Inaugural President for Commercial Real Estate Women of Sarasota/Manatee, Inc.

Erin has made substantial contributions to the legal and real estate sectors.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Erin Hope Christy has been selected as the inaugural President of the newly launched Commercial Real Estate Women of Sarasota-Manatee, Inc. (CREW Sarasota/Manatee), which was formed and is operating with its mission to advance women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership development, and career outreach. Membership in the organization is open to men and women committed to this mission.

CREW Sarasota/Manatee will be eligible for affiliation with the national CREW Network in February 2024 upon growing its membership to at least 30 members. A recent membership launch event for CREW Sarasota/Manatee garnered 20 new membership applications, and the Board expects to have attained the goal of 30 members by October 2023.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the inaugural President of CREW Sarasota/Manatee, which represents a significant step towards empowering women in commercial real estate throughout our region and fostering professional relationships across the many fields affiliated with commercial real estate,” said Erin. “This group of members and partners will continue in existence and support the mission with or without CREW Network affiliation, but obviously, affiliation is the end game, and we are well on our way to achieving that thanks to the engaged professionals in Sarasota and Manatee.”

Erin has made substantial contributions to the legal and real estate sectors. Her principal areas of practice are residential and commercial real estate transactions, zoning, and land use law. She has represented clients in a wide range of transactional real estate matters, including representing individuals and businesses in the acquisition, development, leasing, and sale of residential and commercial properties. Erin’s land use and zoning practice also encompasses representing land owners in connection with re-zonings, variances, special exceptions, and conditional use approvals. She is a frequent speaker on waterfront property issues and, as a native Sarasotan, enjoys helping families make Sarasota their home through the purchase of their first home, their vacation home, or their forever home.

Erin served as chair of the Realtor Attorney Joint Committee for the Realtor Association of Sarasota Manatee; is a member of the Executive Council for the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar; is past-president of the Young Lawyers Division of the Sarasota County Bar Association; and is a former board member of the Women’s Council of Realtors.

