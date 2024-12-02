Fashion Designer Files Lawsuit Against Sean “Diddy” Combs

“[Combs’] outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” the complaint says. “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him.”

A fashion designer has filed a lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of dangling her out of a 17th-story window before threatening to kill her.

According to USA Today, plaintiff Bryana “Bana” Bongolan filed her claims against Combs earlier this week. She is seeking at least $10 million in damages from the increasingly controversial music producer, who is facing a wave of similar lawsuits from other women.

“On or about September 26. 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana ”Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony. and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony,” the lawsuit claims. After “dangling” Bongolan out of a window, Combs purportedly “slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony.”

“[Combs’] outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” the complaint says. “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him.”

The lawsuit states that, in the weeks preceding the alleged assault, Combs had repeatedly threatened and abused Bongolan. It also indicates that Combs has sexually abused Bongolan.

“The September 26 assault ultimately proved that Ms. Bongolan was correct to fear Mr. Combs and has resulted in deep and lasting harm,” it says. “Mr. Combs’ threats that he was the ‘motherf*cking devil,’ and that ‘he could kill’ her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instill fear. Therefore when he forcibly groped her breasts, dangled her from a balcony and battered her, she reasonably believed that Mr. Combs’ assault was him making good on his threats.”

Attorneys for Bongolan say that the incident had a singular and obvious purpose.

“The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their bodily autonomy and safety,” said attorney James R. Nikraftar, who is representing Bongolan in the lawsuit.

Combs and his legal team have since disputed Bongolan’s claims.

In a statement, Combs’ attorneys seemed to suggest that the lawsuit was an ill-disguised attempt at extortion.

“As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have,” Combs’ legal team said in a statement. “Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims.”

Sources

Accused Of Dangling A Woman Off 17th Floor Balcony, Sean “Diddy” Combs Hit With $10M LA Sexual Battery Suit

Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit By Woman Who Claims He Dangled Her Over A Balcony

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused in lawsuit of dangling woman over 17th floor balcony: Reports