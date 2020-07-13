Grassroots Strategies Personal Injury Lawyers Use to Promote Their Firms Locally

Personal injury law can be a crowded space. However, with the right promotion strategies, you can set your firm apart from the rest.

Law firms make their business by getting new clients and cases. However, a quick Internet search for personal injury firms will yield more results than you can count. So how do you set your firm apart?

The good news is that there are things you can do to promote your firm to improve the likelihood that potential clients will pick you over the many other firms. This post will provide some guidance on strategies that personal injury lawyers can use to promote their firms locally.

Establish and Expand Your Online Presence

These days, with so many competitors in the personal injury space, setting your firm apart from others is crucial. But it is nearly impossible to promote your firm without at least some online presence.

Many potential clients will find law firms online. Thus, establishing and expanding your online presence will allow you to reach as many of those potential clients as you can. Luckily, no matter how established your firm is, there are always things you can do to expand and improve your online presence to better promote your business locally.

Refine Your Website

Your law firm website is your platform and landing page for incoming potential clients. Thus, it is imperative that you refine it to ensure that you are using it to promote your firm as best as you can.

Your personal injury law firm can maximize and improve its website and expand its online presence by:

Focusing your brand;

Ensuring your contact information and areas of practice are clearly displayed;

Building a Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-friendly website; and

Recording videos and uploading them to your website to help clients more easily learn about you and your firm.

All of this will help you attract new clients and keep them interested in hiring you for their needs. Effective promotion of your firm through your website will go a long way.

Engage on Social Media

Another way lawyers can promote their firms locally is through the use of social media. While social media is still relatively new, it has certainly become inescapable in today’s day and age. Thus, although it certainly may seem less traditional as a way of promotion in the legal profession, law firms are learning to adapt.

Many lawyers will effectively use websites such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to search for law firms. Your firm can create and use your own social media accounts to communicate and interact with potential clients. This is what Dallas personal injury firm, Grossman Law Offices did in a recent successful media campaign.

Ways you can effectively engage on social media include:

Posting regularly with firm news, updates, and announcements;

Using social media to link back to your own website; and

Answering questions from potential clients.

By actively engaging on social media, your firm can network with other personal injury professionals, increase traffic to your website, and promote yourself directly to personal injury victims who may be looking for a law firm to help them.

Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Pay-per-click (PPC) is a form of online advertising whereby you pay each time someone clicks an ad and visits your website. Google Ads is the most common platform for PPC advertising, which can result in a lot of views and potential promotion for your law firm if used correctly.

Unfortunately, however, PPC advertising can be expensive, as you have to pay for each click your ad receives. And even then, once a user clicks on the ad, there is still no guarantee that they will contact your firm and ultimately hire you. Thus, while PPC advertising can be a great way to promote your personal injury law firm, it is still extremely important that you combine this strategy with the others in this article to maximize your results.

Blog Posts and Responding to Questions Online

People with a potential personal injury case will want someone who is knowledgeable and experienced in personal injury law. Thus, it is important to promote your knowledge and experience to convince these potential clients that your firm is the right one to handle their sensitive and complicated matters. Show potential clients how qualified you are by:

Posting blogs discussing and explaining common personal injury concepts;

Including FAQs on your website answering questions clients often have; and

Providing great answers to questions on forums like Avvo Q&A.

Showing your expertise in personal injury law by posting blogs and answering questions online is one of the best ways to promote your firm locally. People will remember the firm that knows the law and comes across as an expert.

Build Your Reputation Through Reviews and Referrals

Potential clients will want to hire someone that is reputable and known for obtaining results. Often, the best measure of success of a law firm will be the satisfaction of its clients.

If your client was happy with the results you got for them, don’t be afraid to ask them to write you a review or to refer you to their friends and family who may be struggling with similar situations. Many times, they will be more than happy to do so. The benefits of promotion through reviews and referrals will go a long way.

Be Active in Your Community

One of the best ways to promote your firm locally is to also be active locally. The importance of local engagement and giving back to your community cannot be overstated. Examples of ways your firm can be active in your community include:

Organizing a food drive;

Sponsoring a scholarship;

Offering to pay for local cab rides to prevent DUI accidents; and

Participating in a donation or giveaway.

Potential clients notice when personal injury law firms are more than just faces on a website or in an ad. They will remember when you spend time giving back to the community outside of your cases. This will often turn into free promotion as well, as many of these clients will tell their friends and families about the law firm helping others in need.

