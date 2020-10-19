ImageSoft Expanding Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Capabilities to USA and Canada

The RDO platform streamlines the interactions between case parties with a clean and intuitive approach to dispute resolution that is quickly deployed as a secure Cloud application.

ImageSoft is proud to add award-winning online dispute resolution technology to our existing paperless technology solutions. Courts and mediators around the world have a clear mandate to resolve legal cases online and to improve fairness and access to justice for all. ImageSoft has established a comprehensive partnership with Resolve Disputes Online (RDO) – a successful UK based software company, with offices in Australia and India. ImageSoft will provide RDO technology to the USA and Canada markets. RDO was designed and developed by a team of international lawyers, UN Justice Leaders, judges, mediators, and legal IT professionals who share a passion for improving access to justice.

ImageSoft will combine its 25 years of justice technology experience with RDO’s best-in-class Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform to allow cases to be processed more quickly with better outcomes for the parties. ImageSoft will leverage its existing full-service team of technology professionals in the USA and Canada and will host the technology in the USA. ImageSoft understands the unique integration and security requirements that courts demand.

The RDO platform streamlines the interactions between case parties with a clean and intuitive approach to dispute resolution that is quickly deployed as a secure Cloud application. RDO is unique in offering courts and mediators a configurable solution that provides processing paths for: Negotiation, Mediation, and Arbitration. Read more about the RDO platform and opportunities at www.ResolveDisputes.com.

“We’re very excited to partner with ImageSoft in the USA and Canada. They bring tremendous knowledge of the justice market having served courts throughout the US; and they also have a large team of professionals that is known to provide exceptional service and support to customers,” said Joe Al-Khayat, Co-Founder of RDO. “RDO’s mission is to improve access to justice, and we have been very successful in Asia and Europe. Having ImageSoft on the team will allow us to grow to meet the surging market demand. With ImageSoft we believe we’ve found great alignment in our shared core values and approach that puts customers first.”

“Courts and mediators around the world have been slowly adopting ODR technology for several years, but the pandemic has really made this a necessity.” said Scott Bade, President and Product Visionary at ImageSoft. “The technology has been proven; it makes the court better and it improves fairness and access to justice for the citizens. We share a passion with RDO for helping people and providing great service – they’re good people doing good work, and we’re excited to provide RDO technology to our existing customers and to new customers in the USA and Canada.”

About Resolve Disputes Online (RDO)

Resolve Disputes Online (RDO) is a global technology company solving the global access to justice problem. RDO empowers courts, governments and professionals with specialist dispute resolution technology. The solution enables all parties to a dispute to meet on a common platform by unifying case management, evidence sharing, specialist negotiation, mediation, arbitration workflows and secure case communications. The work done by RDO has done in the field of access to justice was recently recognized by the United Nations.

For more information about Resolve Disputes Online, visit https://resolvedisputes.online/

About ImageSoft, Inc.

ImageSoft, Inc., with a specific focus on courts, integrates eFiling, eSignature, eBench and workflow solutions with existing court case management systems to achieve a more efficient, paperless case flow. Our suite includes TrueFiling™ for eFiling, TrueSign™ for electronic signatures, LEAP™ for streamlined law enforcement communications, CaseShare™ for electronic transcripts for Court appeals, OnBase® by Hyland for Workflow and Electronic Case Files, and aiSMARTBENCH® by Mentis Technology for judges.

For more information about ImageSoft Court Solutions, visit our website at www.ImageSoftInc.com/Courts.