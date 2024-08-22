Katie Hinson Lewis Elected to Wall Fellows Board of Directors at Coastal Carolina University 

The Wall Fellows Program at Coastal Carolina University is designed to prepare top business students for high-level careers in major U.S. and international organizations.

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Partner Katie Hinson Lewis has been elected to the Wall Fellows Board of Directors for the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration at Coastal Carolina University. A distinguished alumna of the program, Katie was a 30-year Wall College of Business Outstanding Alumni honoree in 2023.

The Wall Fellows Program is one of the university’s most prestigious and competitive programs. As a graduate of the program, Katie has since built a successful career marked by leadership. In addition to being a Partner at Shumaker, she also serves as Real Estate and Development Regional Service Line Leader for the firm. With more than a decade of experience practicing law, Katie brings to the program a wealth of experience and insight gained over an outstanding career, where she has developed a comprehensive real estate practice, which includes acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, finance, and development.

As a board member, Katie will work closely with university leaders, faculty, and students to support the continued growth and success of the Wall Fellows Program. Her role will include mentoring students, advising on strategic initiatives, and helping to foster connections between the university and the broader business community.

“It is a privilege to join the Wall Fellows Board of Directors,” said Katie. “This program has played a pivotal role in shaping my career, and I am excited to give back by helping to guide and support the next generation of Wall Fellows as they embark on their own professional journeys.”

The Wall Fellows Program at Coastal Carolina University is designed to prepare top business students for high-level careers in major U.S. and international organizations. Through rigorous academic training, professional development, and real-world experiences, the program equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s competitive business environment.

