Marsh McLennan Names Mikhail Vanyo General Counsel of Marsh

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, announced the appointment of Mikhail “Misha” Vanyo as General Counsel of Marsh, effective immediately.

Based in New York, Mr. Vanyo will lead all legal and compliance strategy for Marsh globally.

He succeeds Katherine Brennan, who was named Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Marsh McLennan earlier this month. He will report to Martin South, President and CEO of Marsh, and Ms. Brennan.

“In his five years with the company, Misha has distinguished himself as a key strategic advisor; successfully handling some of the most significant legal and regulatory matters facing our business,” said Mr. South. “We are fortunate to have someone with Misha’s experience and skill in this role, guiding our high ethical standards and approach to complex legal issues.”

“Misha has served as a significant advisor on a variety of complex legal and regulatory matters since he joined the company in 2017. In a very short time, he demonstrated exceptional judgment and built trust across all levels of our organization,” said Ms. Brennan. “Misha brings valuable public and private experience to our team, and I look forward to working closely with him in this important leadership role.”

Mr. Vanyo joined Marsh McLennan as the firm’s Chief Competition Counsel in 2017, later taking on the role of Marsh’s Chief Counsel for Global Placement and Specialty. Prior to joining Marsh McLennan, he served as federal prosecutor with the US Department of Justice, focusing on antitrust, fraud, and other white collar crime, and as an associate at the global law firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and O’Melveny & Myers.

Mr. Vanyo clerked for the Honorable Robert W. Sweet in New York. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University Law School.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of nearly $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.