McKeen & Associates Welcomes Four New Attorneys

DETROIT – McKeen & Associates announced the addition of four new attorneys to its legal team: Victor Balta; Ariel Kellersohn; Scott Nowling; and Nichole Omilion.

Balta, an appellate attorney at McKeen & Associates is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Law and has been practicing law since 2013.

Kellersohn, an associate attorney at McKeen & Associates, is a recent graduate of Michigan State University College of law, and worked as a law clerk at the firm for several years.

Nowling, an associate attorney at McKeen & Associates, holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and is a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Nowling has 27 years sales and sales management experience in pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Omilion, an associate attorney at McKeen & Associates, is a graduate of University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. Before joining the firm, Omilion served as a Foster Care worker.

“We are excited to have these new attorneys join our firm,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner. “Each of these outstanding new team members bring new perspectives and expertise that will be invaluable to our practice.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, the firm has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, the firm represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.