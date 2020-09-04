Michelle C. Harrell Recognized in Class of 2020 “Women in the Law”

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that shareholder Michelle C. Harrell has been recognized among Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s “Women in the Law” for 2020.

This awards program honors women lawyers in Michigan who have made outstanding contributions to the practice of law and set an example for other lawyers. The honorees are pioneers, educators, trailblazers and role models who have demonstrated tremendous leadership and offer a wealth of expertise in diverse areas of the law.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “Michelle is an outstanding and accomplished leader who successfully handles complex cases, is dedicated to achieving her clients’ goals and consistently contributes to the legal community, her colleagues and the community. This well-deserved honor is a testament to Michelle’s accomplishments, professionalism and leadership,” said Sallen.

Harrell is an experienced litigator, shareholder, Executive Committee member and Chair of Maddin Hauser’s Complex and General Litigation Practice Group. She concentrates her practice in the areas of complex commercial litigation, real estate matters, shareholder disputes, receiverships, franchise and distribution law, hospitality law, family law, trust disputes, class actions defense and Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR).

Harrell has served on the Grosse Pointe Woods Planning Commission, and participated as a blood drive coordinator for the Michigan Red Cross. She is a member of the Hydrocephalus Association, Michigan Chapter, has served as a moot court judge for Wayne State Law School for 20 years and is a contributing author and speaker for the Institute of Continuing Legal Education (ICLE). Harrell is a co-founder and member of the Board for The Detroit Bus Company, L3C and its affiliate, Make No Little Plans, L3C. She was a Board member for Living Arts Detroit and a chair of its Resource Development Committee.

Harrell is a Master Emeritus in the American Inns of Court, Oakland County Chapter, a Mentor of the Oakland County Bar Association Mentor Program and an Oakland County Circuit Court Case Evaluator (Complex Commercial Neutral). She is an approved ADR provider for Macomb County (Family Matters, Probate) and Oakland County (Civil/Commercial, Probate, District Court) and is also an Arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association in Commercial, Construction and Consumer matters. Harrell serves as a panelist for American Settlement Centers which helps parties to resolve their disputes through mediation and arbitration.

Harrell has authored numerous articles, including “Caveat Receiver: Practical Tips for Appointing or Serving as a Receiver” for the Michigan Bar Journal. Her receivership expertise was the focus of the Michigan Lawyer’s Weekly article, “Putting the Stress in Distressed,” while several of her litigation matters were featured in the Crain’s Detroit Business story “A&P Stops Paying Rent on Farmer Jack’s Spaces: 24 Lawsuits Filed.”

Harrell has been recognized as a Michigan Leading Lawyer in the areas of Commercial Litigation, Land Use, Zoning & Condemnation Law, and Commercial Real Estate Law, and was named a Top Lawyer by DBusiness Magazine for 2010 in the areas of Real Estate and Litigation. She has also been named one of the 2017 Most Notable Women Lawyers in Michigan by Crain Content Studio, the custom publishing division of Crain’s Detroit Business.

